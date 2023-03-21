What is Samsung Care Plus, and how does it work?

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

Whether you’re a notorious phone dropper or want extra peace of mind for your new Galaxy Fold device, Samsung Care Plus promises to keep you covered. But is it worth the investment?

We did some digging to bring you the details on what Samsung Care Plus offers, how it stacks up against the competition, and whether it’s really all that it’s cracked up to be.

What is Samsung Care Plus?

Short Answer: Samsung Care Plus is a premium protection service offered by Samsung for its mobile devices

Samsung Care Plus 4.5 $4–$13 a month

Samsung Care Plus is an extended program beyond the standard manufacturer’s warranty. It’s similar to AppleCare and provides extra protection against breakage or malfunction.

This can be especially important for foldable phones, which can be more prone to damage and require specialized repairs.

You might be familiar with AppleCare, an add-on insurance plan you can buy when you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device.

The idea behind both Samsung Care Plus and AppleCare is to provide extra coverage for your device against damage or malfunction.

However, nowadays devices are becoming more durable, which makes it less necessary to pay extra for protection.

That said, foldable phones are a different story.

Repairs for foldable screens can be complicated and expensive, so investing in Samsung Care Plus might be worth it to give you peace of mind.

Samsung Care Plus 4.5 $4–$13 a month Samsung Care Plus is Samsung's extended warranty program that offers added protection and support for its line of devices. Whether you're a clumsy phone dropper or a home appliance enthusiast, Samsung Care Plus has got you covered.

So, what does Samsung Care Plus cover?

Starting from enrollment, Care Plus covers power-surge protection, breakdowns caused by accidental damage, and support through Asurion.

Asurion provides insurance for smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, and more. It decides whether your phone will need repair or a replacement and handles the repairs and replacements.

Care Plus also covers mechanical breakdowns, like battery failure, at no extra cost. Batteries are covered for free under Samsung’s mechanical failures policy.

However, it’s important to note that Care Plus doesn’t cover problems caused by abuse, neglect, pre-existing conditions, rust, corrosion, theft or burglary, mysterious disappearance, damage from exposure to weather conditions, power fluctuations, and any loss covered under a manufacturer’s warranty.

While Samsung’s website advertises $29 cracked screen repairs, it’s important to note that this only applies to certain Samsung devices, and foldables aren’t one of them.

According to the service contract coverage document, Samsung Care Plus divides its devices into four tiers, with foldable phones sitting in tier 4.

The service fees for each tier vary, so make sure you know what you’re signing up for.

How much does Samsung Care Plus cost?

The price varies depending on your device and the coverage length you choose.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G costs $12.99 per month for 36 months or a one-time payment of $299.99 for Samsung Care Plus coverage.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G costs $19.99 per month for 36 months or a one-time payment of $549.99. For foldable owners, the monthly bill will set you back $13.

If you’re one of the lucky ones who preordered a shiny new Samsung device, you might have scored yourself a sweet bonus: a whole year of Samsung Care Plus, the extended warranty program that promises to keep your phone safe and sound.

But don’t get too comfortable, my friends – after that year is up, you’ll be hit with a monthly charge until you either cancel or hit the two-year mark.

So, is the cost worth the protection? We’ll let you be the judge of that.

How does Samsung Care Plus compare to AppleCare

Samsung Care Plus AppleCare Devices Covered Samsung devices, PCs, laptops, tablets, home appliances, TVs, and monitors Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs Coverage Duration Up to 3 years Up to 3 years Accidental Damage Covered Covered Theft/Loss Coverage Not available Available for iPhones only Replacement Options Available Available Cost $4-$13/month $9-$15/month Hidden Fees None None 24/7 Support Available Available

As you can see, both Samsung Care Plus and AppleCare offer extended protection plans for their respective devices, with coverage for accidental damage, replacement options, and 24/7 support.

However, Samsung Care Plus covers a wider range of devices beyond just Samsung phones and is generally less expensive than AppleCare.

On the other hand, AppleCare offers the option for theft/loss coverage, which Samsung Care Plus does not currently provide.

So, should you get Samsung Care Plus?

Listen, I get it. Adding an extra cost on top of an already expensive device may not sound appealing.

But think about it. If you’re someone who tends to be clumsy or uses their phone for work or other important tasks, Samsung Care Plus is a no-brainer.

Keep in mind that purchasing Samsung Care+ is an investment in the longevity and safety of your mobile device.

If you’re the type who tends to drop your phone or suffer from unexpected battery craps, Samsung Care Plus could be the smart move you’ve been looking for.

This service is the ultimate insurance policy that can save you from the headaches and wallet-aches of expensive repairs down the line.

But let’s be real, not everyone needs this level of protection. If you take good care of your tech, then the added expense of Samsung Care Plus might not be necessary.

Ultimately, the choice is up to you and your own needs. Regardless, having the option for this kind of coverage is a plus in our books.

Samsung Care Plus 4.5 $4–$13 a month Samsung Care Plus is Samsung's extended warranty program that offers added protection and support for its line of devices. Whether you're a clumsy phone dropper or a home appliance enthusiast, Samsung Care Plus has got you covered. Pros: Comprehensive coverage: Samsung Care Plus provides coverage for a wide range of Samsung devices, including smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, home appliances, TVs, and monitors, which means you can protect multiple devices with a single plan.

Comprehensive coverage: Samsung Care Plus provides coverage for a wide range of Samsung devices, including smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, home appliances, TVs, and monitors, which means you can protect multiple devices with a single plan. Affordable plans: Samsung Care Plus offers cost-effective plans that provide comprehensive protection against accidental damage and other issues, which can save you money in the long run.

Affordable plans: Samsung Care Plus offers cost-effective plans that provide comprehensive protection against accidental damage and other issues, which can save you money in the long run. Easy enrollment: You can easily enroll in Samsung Care Plus when you purchase your device, and it's also available for devices that you may have already purchased. Cons: Limited coverage for some devices: Samsung Care Plus may not be available for all Samsung devices or in all countries, which means you may need to purchase a separate plan for certain devices.

Limited coverage for some devices: Samsung Care Plus may not be available for all Samsung devices or in all countries, which means you may need to purchase a separate plan for certain devices. No coverage for theft or loss: Unlike some other protection plans, Samsung Care Plus does not offer coverage for theft or loss of your device.

