If you are an Android fan, then you are most likely familiar with the S20 and larger S20 Ultra – the latest flagship phones from Samsung. It features some powerful internals and a bright, crisp screen. There’s also a solid camera (a staple in flagship phones these days), so if you enjoy taking photos, there’s a lot to like here.

If you find yourself out and about, taking photos and utilizing the power of your Samsung S20, you may be curious about just how durable the phone is. This is understandable, as you’re always one slip away from dropping the phone on the ground, or worse, in water. Knowing how well your phone can handle these elements can be crucial when deciding on the best smartphone for you, or the risk you’re willing to take to get the perfect shot.

Is the Samsung S20 waterproof?

Short answer: No, but it is water-resistant

No, the Samsung S20 (or the S20 Ultra) is not waterproof, but you still have some protection against the elements. Both models of the Samsung smartphone are IP68 rated. This means that it is protected against both dust and water.

Wait, I thought it wasn’t waterproof? Well, waterproof and resistant are two different things. Because the Samsung S20 is water-resistant, it means that it can withstand water for up to 30 minutes, as long as the depth is under three feet.

It is worth noting that you still shouldn’t purposely submerge your phone, as errors in manufacturing can still happen, which could cause damage to your phone if submerged in water. If you’d prefer a bit more protection, you can look into adding a waterproof case to your S20.

