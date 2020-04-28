Smartphones have literally become a part of our daily lives for many of us, and that means they need to have more features, improved batteries, and even durability. iPhones haven’t always been known for that, but in the past handful of years, Apple has certainly improved on that aspect of its flagship phone.

One thing many people are looking for when buying a new phone is if it is waterproof or water-resistant. You also have things like dust protection and the like, but typically, people are more interested in how the tech fares when near a body of water (or maybe just your toilet). If you’re spending a bunch of money on your smartphone – in this case, an iPhone 11 – it’s good to know what it can and cannot handle.

So, is the iPhone 11 waterproof?

Short answer: No (but keep reading)

Technically, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are not waterproof, but they are water-resistant. This means that they can be submerged in water for a certain period of time and at a certain depth.

The iPhone 11 features an IP68 rating, which means it can survive in water for 30 minutes if the depth is below 6.5 feet. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the same, but the depth is deeper at 13 feet. So, for the most part, you should be good if you happen to drop your phone in the pool or bathtub, but it is best to retrieve it as soon as possible.

If you do drop your iPhone 11 into a pool or the ocean, make sure to clean it with freshwater and a lint-free cloth afterward. If you want to protect your phone even further, then it is best to look at the many waterproof cases available for the phone.

What do you think? Surprised that the phone from Apple can survive in water for up to 30 minutes? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.