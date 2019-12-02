Congratulations, you just spent over $1,300 on a smartphone. If you’re like most people, you’ll want to protect your purchase and one of the cheapest ways you can do this is by slapping a case on your new iPhone. I mean, anything is possible. You could drop it, scratch it, scrape it – the possibilities are endless. And trust me, it hurts when it happens, especially knowing all of this could have been prevented with a case.

As with anything, you have lots of choices when it comes to picking out the best iPhone case for your new 11 Pro Max. Thankfully, I’m here to help because over the past couple of weeks I’ve been testing a wide variety of cases from a number of companies, so I was able to narrow down the best cases money can buy right now. So with that said, here are the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases.

When I had my iPhone X, my primary case for it was this MagEZ case from Pitaka. I used it for almost a year and a half and it’s one of the best iPhone cases I’ve come across. And with this model for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it’s exactly the same, which is a good thing. I’m all for that.

This isn’t a bulky case by any stretch but it does offer specially-designed bumpers, modern sleek design without making it look corny, and overall professional aesthetic you’d want on a $1,300 phone. And I know for a fact, if you drop your phone at whatever angle, this case is going to do its’ job and take the brunt of the force while leaving your phone unscathed. The MagEZ Case Pro sells for $49.99.

This is my favorite out of the bunch. If the Pitaka MagEZ case went on a diet plan, this case would be the result. It’s the same case as the one mentioned above, but it’s just a slimmed-down version of it. The caveat with this one is you lose the bumpers, so if you drop your phone face down – chances are you’ll run into some trouble.

It’s extremely thin. The company says its profile measures in at just 0.85mm. It’s also super durable and it even has metal plates that allow you to attach it to magnetic car mounts and chargers. Out of all the cases on this list, I find myself using this one the most. The slim profile and sleek design really set itself apart. The MagEZ Slim Case Pro sells for $49.99.

If you don’t care about features and looks and just need something reliable to protect your iPhone 11 Pro Max, this Rinkgke Air-S case is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s cheap, durable, and it has everything you need in an iPhone case.

This is a slim case too but unlike Pitaka’s MagEZ Slim Case, this puppy offers safety bumpers, so if you drop your phone face down on the ground, the case should cushion it from drops and scratches. For the price, you can’t go wrong. The Ringke Air-S case sells for $8.99

Alright, this case is a beast. It’s not cheap, but it’s probably one of the most reliable cases on this list. It’s not for everyone, but if you’re someone who works in a place where phone damage is a real possibility or you have a proven track record of dropping and smashing your phone, this is the case you should have your eye on.

This is a rugged case. Your phone can take a beating with this thing on it. It’s so good that Catalyst says you can drop your phone from 10-feet without causing any damage to your phone. Seriously, it’s a solid case. And here’s something I’ve never seen on any other case: a rotating mute switch! That’s really cool.

While this Catalyst case is a bit expensive, let me just say this: If I was reporting out of a warzone, this is the smartphone case I would take with me. The Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max retails for $49.99

This case is the closest thing you’ll get to not having a case on your phone. Seriously, it’s that thin. At this point, it’s kind of useless, but it’s the kind of case that isn’t really meant to protect it from drops. Instead, it’s more of something that prevents your phone from getting scratched and scuffed. I’m personally not a fan of these, especially given the fact that I cracked a previous phone’s screen with a similar case.

Now, to be fair, this doesn’t apply to all of Totallee’s cases. This is just the experience I had with their Matte options. The company sent me over a new transparent soft case and this one is worlds apart from the rest of their offerings. This softer option will surely protect your phone from a nasty fall. And true to Totallee’s form, they keep the same slim minimalistic design.

Have I been living under a rock? Am I the only one who didn’t know Adidas made smartphone cases? Well, if you’re as clueless as I am – yes, they do, and they’re actually really good.

So Adidas makes a few of these. There’s a Grip Case, a Snap Case, and your run of the mill clear case. All of them don the infamous Adidas logo and offer pretty much everything you’d expect to see in a smartphone case. I particularly liked the Grip option because it offers me an easier way to hold my phone while I’m reading or scrolling through countless bad tweets I send throughout the day.

Now again, these are Adidas branded smartphone cases, so if you’re cool walking around pledging your allegiance to a sneaker brand, these are right up your alley. But if that isn’t the case, you might want to consider the other options on this list. Adidas’ phone cases retail anywhere from $30-$35.

There’s a handful of reasons why this case should be on top of your buying list. For starters, there’s a physical camera button on this case. Pressing it automatically opens the iPhone’s camera app. Secondly, you can extend the battery life of your iPhone up to 50%. Like, who doesn’t want that?

This case is great if you’re someone who travels a lot or the type of person whos simply forgets to charge their phone on a regular basis. The only kicker here with this case is its price. It’s not cheap. Apple’s iPhone 11 battery case will set you back $129. Again, not cheap by any stretch, but it’s definitely worth it in the long run.

Honorable Mentions

Obviously there are a lot more cases out there, but unfortunately, we can’t test them all. If we could, we would. To give you some more options, we did some digging and found some of the best cases we weren’t able to test.

Below, we’ll outline some of the best-selling and highest-rated cases along with some of the cases’ best features. These are the cases Amazon buyers can’t get enough of. Again, these haven’t been personally vetted by anyone here at KnowTechie, so be sure the read user reviews before pulling the trigger.

Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch

Machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone

Wireless charging compatible

Not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops

13-foot drop-tested for extreme durability

Two layers of protection with IMPACTIUM cushioning

Raised ridges provide a no-slip grip for texting, gaming, and selfies

Invisible cleanliness with Microban antimicrobial product protection

Scratch-resistant finish; Lifetime warranty

Built from the ground up to reduce heat buildup common in most other cell phone cases, aiding long-term battery health and boosting overall smartphone performance

Redirects trapped heat through a thermally conductive lining adjacent to vented airflow channels to significantly improve cooling compared to traditional cases

Works seamlessly with Qi-certified phone chargers

Offers thermal protection without impacting internet connectivity, ensuring smooth gameplay and video streaming

Complements the iPhone’s buttons and external ports with a perfect fit

Secures 3 cards plus cash – For the 3 people who still carry cash

High-grip textured sides – Fewer toilet drops!

Ultra-light & durable construction – Thin and protected? It must have a life-coach

Protective air-pocket corners – Think airbags for your iPhone

Wireless charging compatible – Charges through the case.

Built from the ground up to reduce heat buildup common in most other cell phone cases

Industry-first, thermopane-based heat dissipation

Wireless charging compatible

Network-performance optimized

Intuitive button & port access

Feather-light cases feature our patented hard outer shell and soft impact resistant core

UAG Pathfinder iPhone cases are wireless charging compatible

Soft raised rubber screen-lip and rear skid pads provide 360-degree protection for your iPhone

Ultra-responsive tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality

Meets military drop-test standards providing increased shock protection

Alright, that about wraps things up here. Again, there’s a lot of cases out there and while the ones we mentioned are the best in our opinion, let us know if we missed any. If you have experience with a certain iPhone 11 Pro Max case, tell us about it. We’d love to hear your thoughts.

Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.