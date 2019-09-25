iPhone 11 Pro Max’s battery life crushes Android flagships

It’s that time of the year again. No, I am not talking about the transition to autumn, I’m talking about Apple’s new iPhone 11 lineup and the many tests outlets and reviewers will run comparing the new to the old.

The new lineup consists of three versions: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new lineup doesn’t really have much of a difference in regards to its predecessor except for the new triple-camera system found on the Pro and Pro Max models, which I must say is quite ugly. However, that’s not what we’re going to talk about today.

Today, we’re going to talk about the new iPhone 11 lineup’s battery life and how it holds up against other Android flagships. A YouTuber who goes by the name of Mrwhosetheboss conducted an experiment on this.

Watch the new iPhones go up against Android flagships in a battery test

In the video, five phones are put through a similar battery life drain test to find out which phone would last the longest. The phones used in the video are:

iPhone 11 (3046 mAh)

iPhone 11 Pro (3190 mAh)

iPhone 11 Pro Max (3969 mAh)

Galaxy Note 10+ (4300 mAh)

Huawei Mate 30 Pro (4500 mAh)

Throughout the video, the phones cycle through a wide range of apps and videos simultaneously. The first phone to bite the dust was the iPhone 11 ( 5 hours 2 minutes ). The next to go was the Galaxy Note 10+ ( 6 hours 31 minutes ) followed by the iPhone 11 Pro ( 6 hours 42 minutes ).

However, the real battery life competition was down to the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. In the end, the iPhone 11 Pro Max won (8 hours 32 minutes) with a cool 19-minute margin.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max might not be huge upgrade, but with a solid battery strength and pretty amazing camera, there is still a lot here to love.

What do you think? Surprised by the results of this battery test? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

