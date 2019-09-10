Apple
Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro introduces new camera technology and native video editing tools
Ok, I kind of need this.
Okay, so we knew the iPhone 11 was coming, but there’s now a higher tier for Apple’s phones – the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.
The new range has all the tools for creative professionals to excel at their craft, wrapped in a new material – surgical steel.
The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max range takes the iPhone, er, Pro
The new iPhone 11 Pro looks to be an improvement over the iPhone 11 in almost every way and it should be especially appealing to those into photography and videography. Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing hyped up the iPhone Pro, saying to get this version if you want the “best product made, even if you’re not a pro.”
Let’s see why:
- Back is constructed from a single piece of glass, over a surgical steel frame
- Midnight green, space gray, silver/white, and gold colorways
- 5.8-inch screen on the Pro, 6.5-inch on the Pro Max
- Super Retina XDR Display, which is OLED, has 2 million to one contrast, 1200 nits brightness, and is 15 percent more energy efficient
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- A13 Bionic chip which can do 1 trillion operations per second – great for Machine Learning
- New wide-angle camera with f/1.8 lens, tele with f/2.4, ultrawide with 120-degree field of view f/2.0
- 0.5x, 1x, and 2x optical zoom settings
- 4k 60 fps from all three cameras
- Native video editing tools
- iPhone Pro Max battery will last 5 hours longer than the iPhone XS Max! iPhone Pro gets up to 4 more hours
Whelp, the triple-camera system on the iPhone 11 Pro might be ugly, but dang, they do make some pretty shots. Guess it’s what is in front of the camera that counts.
Pre-orders for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max start this week, September 13, and will start shipping out on September 20. The 11 Pro will set you back $999 and the 11 Pro Max will run you $1,099.
