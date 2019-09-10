The Apple Watch 5 features an always-on display and a built-in compass (finally?)

Today at Apple’s annual September press event, the company unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 5.

Honestly, I was expecting a whole lot more like sleep tracking features, but hey, here we are.

Here’s what we know from Apple’s event today regarding the new Apple Watch

The Apple Watch 5 aluminum option comes in these colors: Gold, Space Black, and a gray Polished hue. The Titanium models come in light and dark finishes. We’re unclear if Apple has different pricing for these models, but it is quite possible they will. Additionally, this year’s model includes a white Ceramic finish that looks really great.

More features of the new version:

Always-on display

Same battery life

A built-in compass, along with a new compass app

Same design Stainless steel, aluminum, ceramic or (new) Titanium

$399 (GPS) $499 (Cellular)

International emergency calling (even without iPhone)

100% Recycled Aluminum

I don’t know, I expected a whole lot more, but there you have it. The Apple Watch 5 will be released September 20.

