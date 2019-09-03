Sleep tracking features are reportedly coming to the Apple Watch soon

The Apple Watch may be getting the long-awaited sleep tracking features in the coming weeks, according to 9to5Mac.

Their sources inside Apple are claiming that the sleep tracking won’t need any special hardware to work, but could be announced and released during the Apple event in September.

It’s about time that Apple put sleep tracking abilities into their Apple Watch range. It’s the market leader in wearables, yet every other $30 fitness band has been able to track your nocturnal activities for ages now.

Apple has even figured out how to make the battery last long enough to track you all night – by reminding you to recharge the device in plenty of time for bedtime. Now that’s what I call innovation…

More about sleep tracking on the Apple Watch:

Sleep tracking on the Apple Watch shouldn’t need any extra hardware

It’s codenamed “burrito,” maybe referencing how you look when wrapped in your sheets

Movement, heart rate, noises, and other metrics will be pieced together to track the quality of sleep

There’ll be a new Sleep app, because there’s always an app for that…

Great, we can all rest easy now until September 10, when all the leaks will be either proven to be true or not.

What do you think? Want to see sleep tracking on the Apple Watch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

