Apple is finally letting independent businesses repair your iPhone

When it comes to fixing your own iPhone or having an independent repair business working on it, Apple has never been a fan. They’re pretty notorious for not being cool with it. Well, thankfully, Apple has reversed course and now allows third-party repair businesses to fix your iPhone.

They’re doing this by working with independent repair businesses, offering them official Apple parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics tools. The Apple Authorized Service Provider’s network launches today in the US, with plans for the company to expand to other countries soon.

Apple shed more light on the news in a recent blog post:

“To better meet our customers’ needs, we’re making it easier for independent providers across the US to tap into the same resources as our Apple Authorized Service Provider network,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “When a repair is needed, a customer should have confidence the repair is done right. We believe the safest and most reliable repair is one handled by a trained technician using genuine parts that have been properly engineered and rigorously tested.”

The program is free to join, and you’ll need an Apple-certified technician on-site who can perform the repairs. To apply to become a certified Apple technician, the application can be found here.

As a consumer, this is huge. I have an iPhone and I’m not a huge fan of visiting the Apple Store to get something fixed. I like the idea of heading over to a local repair shop and getting it repaired without the added pressure of having to buy something. And not to mention, waiting in line, because there’s always a line at the Apple Store.

