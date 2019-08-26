There’s plenty of jokes about iPhone users feeling superior when they see that little blue text bubble, but according to a new report from The Information that elitism was almost taken to the next level.

That report states that Apple has scrapped a program that was intended to allow iPhone users to send messages to each other without cell service.

The project was reportedly referred to as “Off-Grid Radio Service,” and was something Apple was working on with Intel. It would skip the whole “cellular network” part of the equation and send messages via long-distant radio waves.

Also, and this is the most important part of the article – “Off-Grid Radio Service”, or OGRS, was called Project Shrek at Intel.

A couple additional notes about the canceled project:

Apple had filed multiple patents regarding OGRS

The project would use the 900 megahertz radio band

Shrek is love. Shrek is life.

According to the report, the project may not be completely dead, but it might be with Qualcomm, as Apple will be working with them on next-gen chips for its iPhones.

