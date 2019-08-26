NeuralCam is the first Night Mode camera app for the iPhone and the results are incredible

iPhone owners, rejoice! We know you’ve long gazed at the Night Sight that the Pixel range and others on the Android side of things have in envy.

Now, you don’t have to limit yourselves to taking daytime selfies, as NeuralCam brings Night Mode to the iPhone through a dedicated app.

It’s about time the iPhone had a Night Mode camera app

Using similar computational photography and machine learning, NeuralCam takes a series of images over a couple of seconds, then takes another 10 seconds or so to make the magic happen. Turn darkest night to… er… not-so-darkest night. I mean c’mon, it’s not really magic, it’s mathematics and has some limits.

Still, you can grab shots that you’d normally need external lighting to accomplish, which is pretty darn good for you iPhone camera:

You don’t need to create an account to use it

Works with anything newer than an iPhone 6+ running iOS 12

Works with both the front and back cameras, unless you have iPhone 6s or 6s Plus, where only the back camera works currently

Oh, the best part? Neuralcam does all of its processing on-device, so your data is safe. Yes, it’s not like that sketchy camera app that was sending your camera roll to wherever it was sending it to.

NeuralCam is $2.99 currently from the App Store.

