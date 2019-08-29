Fitbit just launched the Fitbit Versa 2 and it looks suspiciously like the Apple Watch

Fitbit has just announced the upgraded Versa 2, its premium fitness tracker disguised as a smartwatch.

New this time is the addition of Alexa, bringing voice commands to control your watch without having to tap on that tiny screen. It’s also now a viable contender for those fitness conscious people who don’t want the expense of an Apple Watch, bringing more functionality and better battery life than the competition.

The Fitbit Versa 2 looks to fix all the issues from previous models in the line

Yes, it looks suspiciously like the Apple Watch. Don’t let that put you off though, as the Fitbit Versa 2 has a few features that even Apple‘s market-leader is missing. That includes native sleep-tracking, an always-on display, and multi-day battery life. Yes, I really did just say multi-day battery life on a smartwatch.

Other new additions include Alexa and a new Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph, which will be added after the launch. That’s supposed to measure the oxygen in your blood and point out variances, like with sleep apnea, that might need medical attention.

That’s all added to the core Fitbit experience, which brings all the activity tracking you could shake a tennis racket at, like:

Up to 5-day battery life

24/7 heart rate tracking

All-day activity tracking

Changeable watch faces

Personalized tips

The $230 Fitbit Versa 2 will be available on September 15, but you can pre-order now from Fitbit.

What do you think? Interested in the Fitbit Versa 2? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

