It looks like Apple may be bringing a new, cheaper iPhone SE to market

Apple is supposedly working on a low-cost iPhone to release next spring. That could make it the next iteration of the iPhone SE, with a similar price tag.

That’s according to sources at the Nikkei Asian Review, who also said that the phone will have a screen size of around 4.7 inches. Jared is going to be so excited.

When it launched, the 2016 iPhone SE was $399, half the price of the existing iPhone range. With Apple’s iPhone sales slowing down, it’s a perfect time for them to release an updated version, with a similar price-point to battle in the midrange arena.

Apple is really only competing with itself at the flagship level, so a lower-cost device might grab some market share back from the Android crowd.

Apple has lost ground lately to companies like Huawei and Oppo

The new handset will have an LCD display instead of the OLED used in the rest of the range

It will be similar in size to the 2017 iPhone 8, according to the three sources Nikkei spoke to

It’s about time Apple refreshed the iPhone SE. I mean, even Google has a midrange device nowadays. If Apple is to get back its hold over the smartphone market, it can’t just be about the luxury, high-end anymore.

