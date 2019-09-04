Google is finally working on a fix for the Calendar spam problem

Google’s Calendar spam issue has been heating up over the past couple weeks. For those unaware, you can read more about it here, but basically, spammers were able to invade your calendar and fill it with malicious links. Not good.

This was done using Gmail messages to trigger Google Calendar invitations and add invites automatically into your Google Calendar. This was due to the fact that spammers were taking advantage of the integration between Gmail and Calendar to send you fraudulent invitations that may contain a message with malicious links. There was a manual fix available for the issue at the time.

Today, Google finally acknowledged the Google Calendar spam problem and are working on a fix

Google employee Lesley Pace wrote a post on the Calendar support forum stating “We’re aware of the spam occurring in Calendar and are working diligently to resolve this issue,” he further went on, “We’ll post updates to this thread as they become available.”

Pace did not give us a timeline for when to expect an update, however, Google thanked users “for their patience” and then branched out to a solution which was to fight the issue by reporting those spam invites as spam in Google Calendar.

