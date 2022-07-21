Google’s latest Calendars update helps deal with spam events

Google has added a new feature to try and combat the spam invitations and appointments that some users deal with on Google Calendar. The new feature lets you choose to accept event invitations only from trusted contacts.

The new feature began rolling out to customers earlier this week. If you haven’t seen it, just give it a few days. Google tends to roll features like this out gradually, so you might not have access to it quite yet.

The update adds a couple of different Calendar settings that you can adjust. You can choose to have all Calendar invites shown or only the ones that you’ve accepted. But the main feature is the ability to hide invitations from unknown contacts.

How to hide unwanted invitations on Google Calendar

Fortunately, Google makes it pretty simple to hide unwanted invitations with its latest feature update. You can handle it all through the settings menu on the Google Calendar website.

In Google Calendar, select the settings icon in the top right Select Event Settings on the left tab Change the Add invitations to my calendar dropdown to Only if the sender is known

That’s all there is to it. When you select this setting, your Google Calendar will no longer automatically populate events from unknown senders. You will still get an email notifying you of the event invitation, but it won’t show up on your calendar until you accept the invite.

This is a great quality of life feature from Google. Gone are the days when you’re calendar gets filled up with spam events from people you don’t even know. It will be interesting to see if the company has any additional plans in the near future.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: