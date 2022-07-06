Microsoft’s new Outlook Lite Android app launches in late July

Microsoft is releasing a new Outlook Lite app for Android. According to Microsoft’s product roadmap, “Outlook Lite is an Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices.”

As a stripped-down version of the Outlook mobile app, Outlook Lite will not only be lightweight, but it will also be light on features.

Outlook Lite should be available to everyone in July 2022. However, some users have already been enrolled in the new Outlook Lite through early access.

Some key features of Outlook Lite for Android

There’s Microsoft documentation detailing some key features of the new Outlook Lite. For instance, you won’t be able to sign in to your Outlook account via Gmail, Yahoo, or any non-Outlook service.

This is because Outlook Lite currently only supports Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange, Hotmail, Live, MSN, and Outlook accounts. You also can’t add more than one account at the moment until future updates arrive with multi-account support.

Dark Mode and Event reminders are also not currently supported but will be available in future updates.

The current Outlook app on Android clocks in at 57 MB pre-installation. Outlook Lite, on the other hand, is expected to be smaller and as a result, faster.

Look out for the new Outlook Lite app

In addition to Outlook Lite for Android, Microsoft is also working on unifying Outlook’s codebases across Web, Windows, and Mac to offer a more streamlined experience across the board.

The new Outlook Lite is primarily aimed at low-end devices on any available network. Will this app appeal to users at the other end of the spectrum with high-end devices and better network connectivity?

Outlook is not the first app to go Lite. Several other popular apps, including Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, all have Lite versions.

Facebook Lite currently has over a billion downloads. Lite versions are great for people on data limits and with lower-end devices. Will Microsoft find an audience with Outlook Lite? Time will tell.

