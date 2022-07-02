Sometimes reading GDocs can be a chore, and not everyone has the time or patience to read an endless tower of text when a summary would suffice. That’s why you need to know how to add a summary to a document in Google Docs.

Thankfully, Google makes summarizing your work simple. If the app’s AI understands the content of a document, it automatically generates a one or two sentence description. You can, of course, edit the auto-generated summary if needed or write your own from scratch.

Don’t make your readers suffer through every long-winded sentence you expelled onto the page. Let’s discuss how to add a summary to your Google documents.

How to add a summary in Google Docs

Image: KnowTechie

If you need to summarize a long document, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to add a summary to a document in Google Docs:

If the Show document outline button is missing from the left corner of the document, click View and select Show outline. If the Show document outline button is showing, give it a good click Click the Plus (+) or Edit button beside Summary Enter a description or edit the AI-generated summary if available

Once you add a summary, the outline panel will display automatically when the document opens, so everyone will see the description and breathe a sigh of relief at not having to read the entire text.

Google Docs summaries have several uses

Adding a summary is a great way to present a document’s key point and show the reader what to expect in the main text.

Shorter summaries are ideal for providing a quick preview, and, in some cases, longer descriptions can remove the need to read the main text at all.

Interestingly, Google doesn’t put a character limit on summaries, so you can make them as lengthy as you’d like. If you’re feeling diabolical, you could write a description longer than the main text and see how much of people’s time you can waste.

