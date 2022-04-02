If you’ve ever wanted to send an email directly from Docs—and who hasn’t—Google has granted your wish. The feature is relatively new, a little unexpected, and we’ll show you exactly how to send emails directly from Google Docs.

If you enjoy emailing people from obscure locations, such as your refrigerator, Google has added another inexplicable method to the list of available options.

Are you tired of the old ways of doing things? Let’s discuss how to send emails directly from Google Docs.

How to send emails from Google Docs

If you find yourself needing to quickly send an email and you are already in Google Docs, you have options. Here’s how to send an email from inside Google Docs:

Open a Google Docs file or create a new document Go to Insert > Building blocks > Email draft Complete all relevant fields, compose your email, and click the Blue M When the compose window appears, complete any additional editing and click Send

The email will dispatch from the Gmail account you’re currently using. Also, Google Docs connects directly to your mailboxes, so the sent message will appear in the usual place.

Once you’ve completed the task, you can either delete the email from the document or keep it for reference.

How to send Google Docs as emails

When it comes to emailing from Google Docs, you have an additional option. If you want to send an entire document as an attachment or as content in a message, you can use the Email this file feature.

Here’s how to send a Google document as an email:

Go to File > Email > Email this file

Complete all relevant fields

Choose the format for the attached document or select Don’t attach, Include content in email and click Send

When you need to send an entire document, the email feature makes sense. You get to bypass the whole rigamarole of adding an attachment, and you can shoot your message off with maximum productivity.

Why send emails from Google Docs?

Although the how is simple enough to answer, understanding why we would need to compose emails and send them in Google Docs isn’t so easy.

Perhaps the goal is to boost productivity by potentially shaving off the few seconds needed to switch to a tab containing your Gmail inbox. Or maybe the tools in Google Docs are more suited to composing complex messages.

Or, more likely, Google was so preoccupied with whether or not they could allow us to send emails directly from Docs that they never stopped to think if they should.

