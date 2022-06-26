How to change Gmail’s spam settings and customize the filter

Spam has become as certain as death and taxes, and email providers are in a constant war to keep our inboxes free of phishing attempts, malware, and unwanted clutter. That’s why understanding Gmail’s spam settings is important.

While Gmail’s filter is good at sorting the junk from the treasure, sometimes a sketchy message slips through the net. Other times, an important email gets misplaced.

You can, however, train the accuracy of Google’s algorithm and set up some custom rules of your own. Let’s discuss how to customize Gmail’s spam settings and filter.

How to manually mark or unmark emails as spam

For most users, the best way to modify Gmail’s spam filter is to provide it with feedback. Manually marking or unmarking your emails as spam helps train Google’s algorithm and reduces the chance of an incorrect classification.

Mark or unmark emails as spam on the Gmail website

Here’s how to manually mark an email as spam in the Gmail web app:

Go to Gmail

Locate and tick the email you want to reclassify

Image: KnowTechie

To mark as spam, click the Report spam button. To unmark an email in the spam folder, click the Not spam button

Image: KnowTechie

That’s it! You’ve now successfully marked an email as spam in the Gmail web app.

Mark or unmark emails as spam on Gmail mobile

Here’s how to manually mark an email as spam in the Gmail mobile app:

Launch the Gmail app

Locate and Long-press the email you want to reclassify

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the More menu (three dots) button

Image: KnowTechie

Select Report spam or Report not spam

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Report spam & unsubscribe or Report spam if prompted

Image: KnowTechie

That’s it! You’ve now successfully marked an email as spam using the Android and iOS Gmail app.

How to create custom Gmail spam filters

If you prefer a more automatic solution, you can create custom filters to catch and classify emails based on certain rules. For example, you could make a whitelist of allowed senders or a blacklist of spammers.

You can also use more complex rules, such as filtering certain keywords, and choosing exactly what Gmail does with flagged messages. User-made filters may not be as precise as manually sorting emails, but they can save time when configured correctly.

Create a custom spam filter in Gmail

Here’s how to create a custom spam filter in the Gmail web app:

Go to Gmail Click the Settings icon and select See all settings Select Filters and Blocked Addresses Click Create a new filter Enter rules and click Create filter Choose appropriate actions and click Create filter

How to change Google Workplace spam settings

If you’re a network administrator and using Google Workspace, you can apply spam settings to entire organizations, removing the need for individual configuration.

Here’s how to access spam settings in Google Workspace:

Go to Google Admin

Click the More menu (hamburger) button and select Apps from the left side

Image: KnowTechie

Click Google Workspace

Image: KnowTechie

Select Gmail

Image: KnowTechie

Click Advanced settings (legacy version) and then Spam, phishing, and malware

Image: KnowTechie

From here, you can set rules for emails and introduce spam filters. You can also block senders and more. This can be a great option for organizations looking to clean up their emails.

What’s the best way to avoid spam?

Most of us can rely on Gmail’s automatic spam filter to keep our inboxes clutter-free. Often, simply reclassifying a disguised piece of junk or a wrongly-accused message is enough to keep the AI working smoothly.

Sometimes, however, you may need to configure custom filters to ensure that important emails always make it into your inbox and junk never crosses your path.

But if Google is serious about tackling spam, it must create an AI robot that hunts down spammers and breaks all of the tiny bones in their fingers and hands. Only then can the world know peace.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: