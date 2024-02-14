How to block spam texts, once and for all

Ever been buzzed one too many times by spam messages or that pesky ex who just won’t quit? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

Unwanted text messages can be more than just an annoyance; they can disrupt your day. But don’t worry, there’s a simple solution to this modern-day nuisance.

Whether you’re the proud owner of the latest Samsung Galaxy or still hanging onto that trusty older model, we’re here to help. We’ve got a couple of easy methods to block text messages on your device.

And the best part? You can start right now. So, get ready to reclaim your peace and quiet, and let’s jump into how to block those bothersome texts.

NOTE: If you’re in a pinch and need some quick advice, we recommend you check out Incognito below. In a nutshell, Incogni offers a subscription-based service aimed at reducing scam calls by proactively requesting the removal of personal data from the databases of various data brokers, enhancing privacy and security for users

Incogni – Personal Information Removal Service – Block Spam Calls! 4.0 Do you wonder why you keep getting spam calls? The answer is data brokers. However, there is a solution to this problem: Incogni. This service can protect your phone number by preventing it from being sold to spammers. Incogni cuts off the source of the problem and saves you from the endless cycle of receiving unwanted calls.

Let’s investigate the world of spam text messages. If you’ve taken the time to find this article, you’ve likely been a victim of these pesky, uninvited intruders.

They often appear innocent enough, possibly disguised as a deal too sweet to pass up or a message from a delivery service. But make no mistake, they usually aren’t what they claim to be.

What are spam text messages?

The number of spam messages you receive is often directly related to how public your personal information is online. Limiting this exposure can significantly reduce the influx of unwanted texts. That’s where a service like Incogni can help.

Blocking unwanted messages is straightforward and can be done on any smart device. For iPhones, this is done via settings and Google Messages for Android.

Carriers offer services to help mitigate this issue. It’s worth exploring what your carrier offers to block unwanted texts.

Unblocking a blocked number is as simple as blocking it. It involves going into your phone settings or Google Messages and removing the number from the blocked list.

Why is blocking spam text messages important?

If spam text messages were just a minor inconvenience, you could shrug them off, right? Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Spam texts are a risk all smart device users face, with more significant implications than merely disturbing your day.

Remember, uninvited texts are also an invasion of your personal information. Your phone number is your own and is not open for unwanted interruptions or motivations.

These messages are more than just annoying – they can be downright dangerous, often with scam artists or hackers on the other side.

The goal of these scammers? To make use of your personal information illegitimately.

They take advantage of the trust you place in sources that typically send legit texts, like courier services and department stores. They mimic trustworthy brands only to siphon important information.

Image: Pexels

Hence, blocking these unwanted messages is crucial to protect your data and preserve your peace of mind. Of course, the blocking methods greatly depend on your device’s operating system or type.

But rest assured, there’s always something you can do about it. By being proactive, you’re not only stopping the irritation of continuous interruptions but also safeguarding your privacy.

So, don’t hesitate and take the necessary measures to insulate yourself from this type of nuisance.

Why are you receiving spam messages?

Image: KnowTechie / DALL-E

The internet’s rapid expansion has brought about a concurrent increase in unwanted spam messages. You might be asking, “why me?”. Here are some possible reasons:

Common reasons for receiving spam messages

Spam : Unsolicited, usually commercial messages (such as emails, text messages, or Internet postings) sent to a large number of recipients or posted in a large number of places. They are mostly delivered to your phone as text messages and obtained from various sources.

: Unsolicited, usually commercial messages (such as emails, text messages, or Internet postings) sent to a large number of recipients or posted in a large number of places. They are mostly delivered to your phone as text messages and obtained from various sources. Your cell phone number is listed on your social media accounts : The digital age has made your personal data more accessible than you think. If your profiles are set to public on popular social media like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn , spammers can easily find your phone number and email. Some social media sites have also been alleged to sell user data to third-party marketers. Be sure to review your privacy settings on all of your social media platforms.

: The digital age has made your personal data more accessible than you think. If your profiles are set to public on popular social media like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn spammers can easily find your phone number and email. Some social media sites have also been alleged to sell user data to third-party marketers. Be sure to review your privacy settings on all of your social media platforms. You may have replied to spam messages in the past : Responding to spam messages is one of the worst things you can do, as it informs the spammers that your cell phone number is active. This could invite more robo texts and other unsolicited messages. Take a moment to remember not to engage with any suspicious messages in the future.

: Responding to spam messages is one of the worst things you can do, as it informs the spammers that your cell phone number is active. This could invite more robo texts and other unsolicited messages. Take a moment to remember not to engage with any suspicious messages in the future. You called a toll-free number at some point : Common toll-free numbers, such as 800 or 900 numbers in the US, use the Automatic Number Identification (ANI) system to identify and collect incoming phone numbers. The data is commonly used for billing purposes, but it can also be traced back to other parts of your digital footprint.

: Common toll-free numbers, such as 800 or 900 numbers in the US, use the Automatic Number Identification (ANI) system to identify and collect incoming phone numbers. The data is commonly used for billing purposes, but it can also be traced back to other parts of your digital footprint. A website/app where you have an account suffered a data leak/breach : Data leaks and breaches have become more commonplace now, and they can lead to your contact information being accessed unlawfully. It’d be wise to periodically check if any websites or apps where you’ve registered an account have reported any data breaches.

: Data leaks and breaches have become more commonplace now, and they can lead to your contact information being accessed unlawfully. It’d be wise to periodically check if any websites or apps where you’ve registered an account have reported any data breaches. Your contact information is being sold by data brokers: Your data might be sold to marketers by data brokers who collect your personal information from various sources. Being aware of where you input your contact details and who could potentially have access to it is crucial in curbing the amount of spam texts you receive.

In the next section, we dive deeper into the specifics of how you can stop these spam texts from taking up space in your inbox, so stay tuned.

How to block spam texts on an iPhone?

Image: Unsplash

If you’ve always asked yourself how to block spam texts on an iPhone, no sweat; it’s super easy.

In the Messages app, you can reduce the number of unwanted messages you receive when you block individuals, filter unknown senders, and report spam or junk messages.

Blocking unwanted texts is easy through the Messages app. Here’s the step-by-step:

Go to the conversation you want to block.

Tap on the phone number or contact name.

Click on the info icon.

Image: KnowTechie

Look for and select Block this Caller.

Image: KnowTechie

To stop someone from contacting you, you can block them. This means they can’t text, call, or FaceTime you.

If you change your mind later, you can unblock them by following the same steps and selecting “Unblock this caller.

How to block spam texts on Android-operated phones?

Image: KnowTechie

When you want to block specific phone numbers, the Google Messages app is your go-to. Here are the simple steps:

Open the Google Messages app. Scroll down and tap the conversation from the number you want to block. Tap the three-dot button in the top-right corner, then select ‘Details.’ Look for ‘Block & report spam‘ and tap on it. Confirm your decision by tapping ‘OK‘.

And voila, that’s it! The number in question won’t bother you anymore. If they try to contact you again, their messages will be blocked by the Google Messages app.

One word of caution, though: The Contacts app doesn’t have a block feature like Samsung phones or iPhones. So, in case someone has multiple numbers, make sure you block each individually.

Do remember that there’s no way to block only messages – if you block someone, they won’t be able to call you either.

How to block SMS text messages from your carrier

Image: Pexels

For the most part, mobile carriers make it pretty easy to block text messages straight from the source. And it virtually takes a couple of taps of an app on your smartphone. Let’s break down each one:

T-Mobile T-Mobile: For T-Mobile users, you can block texts via the website at account.t-mobile.com. Alternatively, use the My T-Mobile app. Navigate to ‘Settings’ and look for ‘Block numbers or messages.’ Another workaround is dialing #662 on your T-Mobile device. Contact T-Mobile for any additional questions. Verizon Verizon: First, by using the online portal, they can navigate to ‘Device,’ then ‘Manage device‘ and select ‘Block calls & messages.’ This allows them to add up to five numbers they wish to block. Second, through the Verizon Smart Family app, which offers parental controls, including call and message blocking. Users can go to ‘Contacts,’ then select ‘Blocked Contacts’ and add any number or contact they want to block. Some features may require additional payments. These methods are both straightforward and efficient, but remember, they aren’t permanent solutions. Blocked numbers will remain blocked only for 90 days, after which they must be re-added if still required. Additionally, these tools cannot block spam or unknown senders, so it’s always recommended to be vigilant about sharing personal information like your phone number. AT&T The AT&T Active Armor app, which is available through the Google Play Store or App Store, allows you to block unwanted text messages easily. To use it, download the app and register your number. Navigate to the “Settings” menu, select “Block Messages,” and add the numbers you want blocked. Contact AT&T for more information.

How to unblock a number on Android

Mistakes happen! If you’ve accidentally blocked someone or wish to unblock a number, follow the steps below:

Open the Google Messages app. Tap on the three-dot icon in the right-top corner. Select ‘Spam & blocked‘. You’ll see conversations from numbers flagged as spam and blocked numbers. Tap the three-dot icon again and tap on ‘Blocked contacts‘. All blocked numbers to date will be listed here. To unblock, click on the ‘X‘ symbol beside the number.

And that’s it! It takes a few taps, but it’s effortless.

And you’ve got it all covered. No more spam texts and no more unwanted callers – just peace of mind. So go ahead, take control of who can send you text messages, and enjoy spam-free conversations.

How to identify spam text messages? To identify spam text messages, look out for suspicious links, requests for personal information, offers that seem too good to be true, grammatical errors, and messages from unknown numbers. Consider using spam detection apps or blocking/reporting the numbers sending spam messages.

To identify spam text messages, look out for suspicious links, requests for personal information, offers that seem too good to be true, grammatical errors, and messages from unknown numbers. Consider using spam detection apps or blocking/reporting the numbers sending spam messages. Do not respond to suspiciously-looking text messages: Scammers are always coming up with new ways to trick people with fake texts, urging them to click on dangerous links or share personal information. To stay safe, ignore and delete any suspicious texts. Legitimate organizations usually do not ask for personal details through text messages. Stay alert, stay informed, and safeguard your data.

Scammers are always coming up with new ways to trick people with fake texts, urging them to click on dangerous links or share personal information. To stay safe, ignore and delete any suspicious texts. Legitimate organizations usually do not ask for personal details through text messages. Stay alert, stay informed, and safeguard your data. Never click on links provided in text messages: Clicking on links in text messages can expose you to phishing attacks, malware, and identity theft. Cybercriminals use text messages to trick people into clicking on harmful links that can compromise personal information. To stay safe, refrain from clicking on links in text messages, and always verify the sender and link before taking any action.

Keep personal information private

Image: Pexels

Final thoughts

Image: Pexels

And there you have it, folks – your comprehensive guide to blocking those pesky spam texts and reclaiming your peace.

Whether you’re Team Android or rocking an iPhone, the steps are simple, and the peace of mind is priceless.

Remember, in the vast ocean of the internet, your personal information is a treasure, and sharks are always on the prowl.

Taking control of who can ping your inbox is more than just avoiding minor inconvenience; it’s about safeguarding your digital footprint in an increasingly connected and, unfortunately, increasingly invasive world.

By setting up these barriers, you’re not just blocking spam but building a fortress around your privacy.

And while we’re on the subject of protection, let’s not forget about Incogni – your ally in the shadowy world of data brokers.

With just a few clicks for less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, Incogni goes to bat for you, ensuring that your personal data doesn’t end up on some marketer’s spreadsheet.

It’s an investment in peace of mind in a digital age where privacy is golden.

So, armed with this knowledge, go forth and navigate the digital world with confidence. Block those spammers, secure your data, and maybe find a little more Zen in your daily scroll.

After all, your digital space should be a sanctuary, not a battleground.

