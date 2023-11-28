Connect with us

Remove your personal info from the web w/ Incogni – now 55% off

Incogni streamlines the data removal process, providing an automated service that tackles the data broker issue entirely for you.
A smiling person stands in front of a dark background with a graphic showing "55% off" and the word "incogni. " it suggests an advertisement or promotion.
Image: Incogni

Exposed personal information can lead to spam, scams, and identity theft. But you can keep your personal information private with Incogni.

Data is the “new oil”. It’s worth a lot, and everyone’s trying to get their hands on it. No one more so than data brokers.

These companies make it their business to scrape the internet for personal information and create detailed profiles that they then sell to third parties like marketers and sometimes directly to fraudsters. 

This can cause a lot of problems like:

  • Huge increases in spam and robocalls
  • Scams and identity theft
  • Exposure to data breaches
  • Cybersecurity vulnerabilities
  • Potentially increased insurance rates
  • Doxxing and online harassment 

Save hundreds of hours with automated data removal

Hands on laptop keyboard and phone for b2b tech
Image: Unsplash

Fortunately, you can remove your personal information from data broker databases. Unfortunately, they don’t make it easy. 

Removing your data manually can take hundreds of hours. Worse yet, it isn’t necessarily a one-and-done deal. Most data brokers just get your data and start selling it again after a couple of months or even weeks. 

While it isn’t impossible to take personal information back from data brokers, the hoops they make people jump through prevent many from exercising their privacy rights. 

Incogni offers a solution to the data broker problem. This fully automated data removal service handles every step of the data removal process on your behalf.  You can get Incogni here!

Here’s how Incogni works

The image shows a colorful webpage interface with a three-step process description on the left and sign-up fields for an email address and password on the right of incogni
Image: KnowTechie
It’s really simple.

  1. You sign up;
  2. Authorize Incogni to deal with data brokers on your behalf;
  3. Sit back as Incogni keep your data off the marker. 

Incogni sends out wave after was of opt-out requests, ensuring that data brokers remove your data before they get the chance to start selling it again. All you have to do is watch it happen. 

You can keep track of the data removal progress through the user dashboard.

It uses easy-to-read graphs and a status board that helps you track how many data brokers have been flagged with your data.

Additionally, you can check how many data removal requests are in progress, how many data brokers have removed your data, and more. 

Save 50% on a 1-year subscription

The image shows a subscription pricing page with two plans: an annual plan for $6. 49 per month and a monthly plan for $12. 99 per month of incogni
Image: KnowTechie

Incogni currently offers a monthly plan for $12.99, or a yearly plan at half the price for only $6.49 per month (billed annually). 

Subscribe to Incogni’s one-year plan now and get an additional 5% discount for KnowTechie readers with the limited-time code KnowTechie (expires on the 4th of December).

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

