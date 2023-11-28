Remove your personal info from the web w/ Incogni – now 55% off

Exposed personal information can lead to spam, scams, and identity theft. But you can keep your personal information private with Incogni.

Data is the “new oil”. It’s worth a lot, and everyone’s trying to get their hands on it. No one more so than data brokers.

These companies make it their business to scrape the internet for personal information and create detailed profiles that they then sell to third parties like marketers and sometimes directly to fraudsters.

This can cause a lot of problems like:

Huge increases in spam and robocalls

Scams and identity theft

Exposure to data breaches

Cybersecurity vulnerabilities

Potentially increased insurance rates

Doxxing and online harassment

Save hundreds of hours with automated data removal

Image: Unsplash

Fortunately, you can remove your personal information from data broker databases. Unfortunately, they don’t make it easy.

Removing your data manually can take hundreds of hours. Worse yet, it isn’t necessarily a one-and-done deal. Most data brokers just get your data and start selling it again after a couple of months or even weeks.

While it isn’t impossible to take personal information back from data brokers, the hoops they make people jump through prevent many from exercising their privacy rights.

Incogni offers a solution to the data broker problem. This fully automated data removal service handles every step of the data removal process on your behalf. You can get Incogni here!

Here’s how Incogni works

Image: KnowTechie

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

It’s really simple.

You sign up; Authorize Incogni to deal with data brokers on your behalf; Sit back as Incogni keep your data off the marker.

Incogni sends out wave after was of opt-out requests, ensuring that data brokers remove your data before they get the chance to start selling it again. All you have to do is watch it happen.

You can keep track of the data removal progress through the user dashboard.

It uses easy-to-read graphs and a status board that helps you track how many data brokers have been flagged with your data.

Additionally, you can check how many data removal requests are in progress, how many data brokers have removed your data, and more.

Save 50% on a 1-year subscription

Image: KnowTechie

Incogni currently offers a monthly plan for $12.99, or a yearly plan at half the price for only $6.49 per month (billed annually).

Subscribe to Incogni’s one-year plan now and get an additional 5% discount for KnowTechie readers with the limited-time code KnowTechie (expires on the 4th of December).

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.