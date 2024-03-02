Best companies to wipe your personal data off the internet

Ever felt like you’re losing control of your personal data online? You’re not alone. Various parties can easily access and misuse your personal information, posing serious risks. But don’t sweat it; there’s a way out.

This is your comprehensive guide to understanding the importance of personal data removal and a comparison of the top data removal companies.

It’s about helping you choose the best company to scrub your personal information from the internet. It’s your strategy to regain control over your online presence.

Understanding the need for data removal services

In this digital world, you might feel like you’ve lost control over your personal data. How many times have you entered your email address or contact number on a website to access a basic service?

Or maybe you’ve googled your name only to find some outdated or irrelevant information looming on the first page of the results. Sounds familiar?

Google is the world’s most popular search engine, and it can be a massive public diary, storing tidbits of your information readily available for anyone to access.

This is where the need for data removal services shines, providing a solution to regain control over your digital self.

Let’s look at a few ways Google allows for the removal of your personal information:

You can contact Google using an online form

You can follow instructions in Google’s help articles to remove outdated information or content

You can use Google’s new Results About You tool to request removal of search results containing your personal phone number, home address, or email address

You can also ask Google to remove certain links to other information found in a Google Search

The internet’s massive web of data presents flaws that could be exploited for misuse. This includes doxing, which involves the wilful publication of your personal data, negatively affecting the targeted individual.

While Google has options to assist you in managing your online data, the process isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

The availability of professional data removal services can help streamline this process, safeguarding your online presence and giving you peace of mind. So, picking the right data removal company becomes essential.

Isn’t it comforting to know that experts are on it, handling your data carefully while you focus on life’s other priorities?

Top-rated services for removing personal information

In the digital age, discovering personal data scattered across the web can be a startling experience. But don’t fret!

Many services are rising to the challenge, specializing in helping individuals regain control over their data.

Optery is one such company that’s garnered attention. As a recent addition to the market, they’ve made a significant impact by providing coverage for a whopping 270 data brokers and people search sites.

Image: KnowTechie / Optery

With their tiered pricing ranging from $39 to $249 a year, you’re sure to find a plan that suits your needs. Their user-friendly dashboard makes it easy to understand exactly what data each site has about you.

A few users caution, though, about the extent of personal involvement at times in the process, such as dealing with confirmation emails from brokers.

What are data brokers?

Let’s talk about data brokers. You’re not just contending with Google’s seemingly omnipotent reach but a whole host of these companies.

They consolidate info from sources like public records, search history, credit card companies, and even online sweepstakes entries.

Businesses then leverage this data to tailor customer experiences or refine marketing strategies. Even insurance firms use this information to adjust their rates.

In essence, all it takes to begin on this journey of regaining control over your information is to pick a service best aligned with your needs.

And remember, it’s not just about removing irrelevant or outdated info but also ensuring that your future digital footprint is something you have a hand in shaping.

Incogni: Leading the charge in automated data removal

Image: KnowTechie / incogni

Incogni is a service literally born to deal with the overwhelming amount of data brokers out there.

With the rise of technology and digital marketing, more and more data brokers are gathering your personal information to tailor customer experiences and marketing strategies.

With Incogni, you can quickly reclaim control over your scattered personal data.

Incogni

Incogni has developed a strategy to outwit these data brokers using powerful algorithms.

These virtual da Vinci codes identify brokers likely to have your vital information such as Social Security numbers, physical addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Trust us when we say that these guys are serious about covering all bases. Their service extends to over 180+ data brokers, including people search sites.

It helps to reduce spam calls, spam emails, etc.

Removes personal data from all data broker types (including PSS)

Conducts regular recurring removals to keep your info off the web

Sends status reports to inform you of the progress

Incredible support working 24/7

Lower price compared to others

Offers monthly plan

30-day money-back guarantee

But they don’t stop here. Incogni stays vigilant, keeping an eye on your records every month. And if that’s not enough, they also resend opt-out and data-removal requests multiple times a year.

This practice takes care of the pesky brokers who might try to sneak your profile back in once it’s been removed.

Pros

Effortless journey for users aiming to reclaim privacy

Progress reports are delivered to your email every week

Interactive dashboard available 24/7

Cons

Pricing isn’t an issue, especially with the annual subscription offering a 50% discount

The monthly cost reduced to $6.49, a small price for minimizing your digital footprint

While Incogni takes care of the majority of things, some data removal requests might require your involvement.

But, considering the extent of services provided, this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for most.

A quick peek at Incogni’s features also reveals limited reporting. Although they detect shadow profiles and diligently follow up on data removal requests, the reports might not offer the in-depth insights some users look for.

DeleteMe: Comprehensive service for personal information removal

Image: KnowTechie / DeleteMe

These days, your personal data can be as precious as gold. That’s where DeleteMe steps in, offering a comprehensive service to remove your personal information from the internet.

How much does DeleteMe cost?

Wondering how much it’ll cost to fetch your data back from the expansive sea of the internet? Well, the answer largely depends on the kind of protection you seek. Split into three tiers, DeleteMe offers a variety of plans to cater to everyone.

A standard DeleteMe package is designed for individual users and won’t break the bank, costing $129 per annum. Want a package for two, maybe for you and your partner? That’ll be $229 per year.

They even offer a family plan at $329 per year, which protects your little ones’ data. They’ll even give you discounts if you’re in for the long haul and opt for a two-year plan upfront.

Keep in mind that all plans are renewed automatically unless canceled.

Pros

One of the main advantages of DeleteMe is its extensive coverage. While it caters to fewer sites than some of its competitors, it targets some of the most significant data brokers on the internet.

They’ll also regularly check with companies that have held data on you, ensuring your data’s been removed and stays removed.

Looking for privacy protection on a budget? DeleteMe can be a more viable option for you due to its cost-effectiveness, particularly when compared to other services. With plans starting at $8.33 per month, the price sure seems right!

Cons

The downfall lies in DeleteMe’s scope. Your cover isn’t global, which can be a dampener if you were hoping for worldwide protection.

This limitation implies that they work primarily with U.S. data brokers. Coupled with limited website coverage, DeleteMe could fall slightly short if you’re aiming for a total data cleanse.

PrivacyBee: Enhanced protection against data brokers

Image: KnowTechie / Privacybee

Protecting your personal data on the internet is no stroll in the park. Between data brokers and countless websites displaying it all, it feels like your personal information is sprinkled all over the web.

In steps, PrivacyBee is one of the latest services focused on removing your personal data from prying eyes.

PrivacyBee: A very comprehensive personal data removal service

Believe me when I say that PrivacyBee is no slacker when it comes to the wide array of brokers they cover. Their service offers persistence, a must when data brokers don’t want to give up the information they have on you.

Pros

One critical offering is their communication with major data brokers. They take the hefty task of getting in touch and following up on every data removal request. Sweet deal, if you ask me!

Plus, it’s not only a one-time gig. They will continuously confirm data removal to ensure your info doesn’t reappear.

Additionally, they are fairly priced, and the service is pretty easy to use, even for a non-techie. What’s more, they are owned by Surfshark—a company you can trust.

Cons

Yet, no service is without its drawbacks. While PrivacyBee does a stellar job within the United States, they’re a little behind on global coverage.

They primarily work with U.S. data brokers, which may not meet the needs of those seeking a more broad-ranging data cleanse.

So, while it’s clear that PrivacyBee provides a user-friendly and valuable service, be sure to weigh your options depending on your personal needs.

Connecting with the right service could be the difference between feeling like there’s a digital billboard of your life online and resting easy knowing your personal info is under lock and key.

While considering all these personal data removal services, remember it’s also possible to start by contacting website owners or using tools like Google’s new ‘Results about You’ to request the removal of personal info from search results.

But, these processes can be cumbersome and time-consuming. Services like PrivacyBee and DeleteMe are here to take on the grunt work and provide peace of mind in an increasingly digital world.

Reputation Defender: Tailored solutions for businesses and individuals

Image: Reputation Defender

Moving on, we welcome Reputation Defender, an innovative solution brought to you by Norton.

This contemporary service perfectly matches individuals, professionals, executives, and even businesses! Intrigued? Let’s jump into it a bit more.

ReputationDefender

Reputation Defender presents a service that operates on a rather different mechanism. It allows you, the user, to pinpoint companies you trust or don’t trust.

Once you’ve done that, Reputation Defender taps into those organizations, ensuring they stick to your privacy choices. Sounds cool, right? It doesn’t stop there, though.

This service works tirelessly, checking and monitoring search results to remove sensitive information.

Plus, users get the bonus of downloading a browser extension that shows their data relationship with the companies they visit. Imagine always being aware of where your data sits.

Pros

You might be wondering what’s so special about Reputation Defender. It’s all about personalized services.

Its unique and user-driven approach provides you with more personalized online protection. The service is maintained by a reputable firm, Norton, adding to its credibility.

Cons

Let’s shed some light on the other side of the coin. It’d be unfair to mention all the good things without highlighting a slight drawback, right?

The main concern with Reputation Defender is the cost. Its pricing starts at $197 per year, and for some folks, this might sound a bit hefty as an upfront cost.

Also, the exact prices aren’t publicly available, making it a bit tricky for interested ones to get the details beforehand.

But hey, don’t let this deter you! Remember, every service offers its own unique benefits. Keep exploring, and you might find the one that fits you like a glove.

Kanary: Family plans for comprehensive data protection

Image: KnowTechie / Kanary

Hardly a week passes these days when you don’t hear about another large-scale data leak. Don’t sweat it if you’re feeling a little exposed because Kanary’s got you covered.

This personal data deletion wonder offers family plans with comprehensive data protection options. Let’s take the plunge and explore what Kanary can do for you and your dear ones.

Kanary is one of the pricier options, but it offers a free version, great customer service

With the internet getting murkier by the day, it’s crucial to protect your information from falling into the wrong hands.

Kanary is indeed one of the pricier options in the market, but quality service never comes cheap, right? It’s safe to say that the numerous protection features offered by Kanary justify its price.

What’s more to like? Well, Kanary offers a free version for the cost-conscious lot. You can get your hands on the basic privacy tools and protections without having to reach into your wallet.

The free feature makes Kanary a must-try service for anyone skeptical about what they can really offer.

Also, they’re big on customer service. Need help at any step, whether it’s set-up or troubleshooting? Kanary’s got a stellar customer support team ready to assist you.

Pros

Kanary might be a little heavy on the pocket, but many pros make it a worthy contender in this privacy-protection race.

Family plans : Have a family to protect? Kanary’s comprehensive family plans secure you.

: Have a family to protect? Kanary’s comprehensive family plans secure you. Free version : Try before you buy. Get a feel of Kanary’s extensive tools with their free version.

: Try before you buy. Get a feel of Kanary’s extensive tools with their free version. Customer service: Worry? The dedicated team at Kanary is just a call away for any assistance you might need.

Cons

Even though being a great service, Kanary has some areas where improvement would be welcome.

Price : It comes across as pricey. But remember premium protection costs.

: It comes across as pricey. But remember premium protection costs. User interface: Some users found it a bit tricky. Takes time to get a hang of it.

DIY: Manual steps to reduce your digital footprint

Image: IPVanish

We’ve already dealt with the basics of data protection services like Kanary. Now, let’s shift gears and sail into the domain of Do-It-Yourself, or DIY, methods.

You’ll be glad to know there are straightforward ways to get your digital footprint under control.

For starters, Google has introduced a tool called ‘Results about you.’ This tool allows you to ask Google to remove search results containing your personal information, such as phone number, home address, or email address.

Lovely, isn’t it? That’s a fresh start towards Google reclaiming your privacy.

But what if the matter extends beyond Google Search? You can still request Google to sideline specific links that bear your personal info.

Contacting the site’s owner for content removal would be your first move. If that doesn’t work, Google steps up to bat for you. They aim to shield you against severe risks such as identity theft and financial fraud.

Remember, protecting private information isn’t solely about fighting off major catastrophes. It’s also about guarding your daily digital life.

So, be proactive and take advantage of the tools Google provides for managing your privacy.

Let’s get down to the specifics. First, you can fill out an online form to request the elimination of any personal information from search results.

Then, follow the guidelines provided by Google to remove outdated information or images from appearing in search results. It’s all quite handy and intended to ensure your privacy.

So, while personal data protection services hold significant value, taking control of your digital footprint is equally empowering.

The debate: Are data removal services worth it?

Image: Unsplash

You have probably heard of data removal services like PrivacyBee or Reputation Defender by Norton. They promise a sense of security and control over your personal data online.

But the essential question is – are these services worth shelling out some bucks, especially when there’s an upfront cost like $197 per year that PrivacyBee charges?

These services allow you to identify companies you trust or don’t trust. They promise to work with these organizations to comply with your privacy choices.

Also, they monitor search results to remove any sensitive information about you. Sounds pretty good.

And it gets better. With PrivacyBee, you can even get a special browser extension. This handy tool will show you your data relationships with the companies you visit online.

Imagine knowing exactly how a certain website uses your data… it’s like having a personal privacy assistant!

Compare this to do-it-yourself options like using Google’s new ‘Results about you’ tool.

Yeah, it lets you request the removal of search results that include your personal phone number, home address, or email. A neat feature, surely, but data privacy is more complicated than that.

So, when weighing the cost and effort, think about the extent of control and security these services provide. Can you achieve the same level of data protection by doing it yourself?

That’s a question you need to ask yourself. In the age of privacy breaches and data leaks, having professional help in managing your digital footprint can be a game-changer.

Embracing a more private future

Image: Unsplash

So you’ve made it to the end of our deep dive into online privacy.

It’s clear that companies like PrivacyBee and Reputation Defender by Norton are stepping up to the plate, offering a helping hand in the fight against personal data leaks and privacy breaches.

They’re not your only options, though. You can go the DIY route with tools like Google’s ‘Results about you.’

But remember, it’s not just about picking the right tool. It’s about weighing the cost, the effort, and the effectiveness. What’s the best fit for you?

That’s the million-dollar question. No matter what route you choose, it’s all about taking that first step towards a more private future.

Because in this digital age, you can’t afford to take your online privacy lightly. It’s time to take control.

Frequently asked questions

Image: Pexels

Does PrivacyBee and Reputation Defender enhance my security online?

PrivacyBee and Reputation Defender offers various services to increase online user control over personal data. These include managing privacy settings with different businesses, tracking data relationships with websites, and removing sensitive information from search results. However, their effectiveness can vary, and users should evaluate the cost and effort involved.

Can I take control of my personal data without paying for a service?

Managing your personal data online without using a paid service is possible. Tools like Google’s ‘Results About You’ allow you to monitor and request the removal of your personal data. However, these DIY options may be more complex and time-consuming.

Why can’t I completely remove myself from the internet?

While it is impossible to completely erase your online presence due to the interconnected nature of the internet, you can minimize your online footprint. This can include reducing the visibility of personal data and using privacy-focused services and practices.

Can I hire a professional to manage my online privacy?

Yes, you can opt to hire professional services like Incogni to remove your information from the internet. These services offer the advantage of expertise and dedicated support, but they also come at a cost, and their effectiveness can vary.

Is it worth paying for services like PrivacyBee, Reputation Defender, or others?

Consider factors like cost, the complexity of data privacy management, and your own capacity to manage your personal data when deciding whether to subscribe to such services. Paid services offer convenience and expertise, but DIY options can also be effective with sufficient effort and understanding of the process.

