Google Messages is getting new gesture upgrades

Android’s Messages app is getting some much needed swipe features, because, you know, it’s 2023.
Google has been testing new swipe features for the Messages app on Android, reports Android Police.

The new features include swiping left or right on a message to mark it as read or unread. Currently, users can swipe left or right on a conversation to archive or delete only.

The new swipe features are part of a broader effort by Google to improve the Messages app. I mean, god forbid, right?

In recent years, Google has added several new features to Messages, including RCS messaging, Bubbles, end-to-end encryption, and the ability separate messages by Personal and Business tags.

In addition, the latest swipe features are a welcome upgrade to the Messages app, making it easier for users to stay organized and manage their conversations.

Here are some additional details about the new swipe features:

  • The feature remains in beta and isn’t rolled out yet.
  • In the app’s beta version 20230512_01_RC00, swipe gestures are included. To find this information in your app, go to “Messages Settings,” then “About, Terms & privacy.” Your app version will be displayed under “Version info.”
  • v20230515 is the newest Messages beta version and does not include this feature. 

You can check out some screenshots of this in action below:

The image shows various swipe actions that can be used to customize how messages are marked as read or unread, archived, or deleted. Full Text: Swipe actions Swipe actions Swipe right Swipe right Mark as read or unread Customize Mark as read or unread Customize Swipe left Swi Archive Customize Arc Swipe right Archive Delete Mark as read or unread Off Cancel *K

Having this ability means that Messages users can quickly organize their inboxes or swipe to their heart’s content. Personally, I don’t always enjoy spending too much time on each message.

Take two-factor authentication codes, for example. When I get one of those, I don’t want to spend additional time on that message. I would rather just swipe it out of existence vs. tapping a few buttons to delete it.

