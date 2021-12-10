The easiest way to delete your Gmail account

Gmail is currently the most used email provider in the world, but that doesn’t mean it fits everybody’s needs and preferences. If you are someone who doesn’t like Google’s email service, you have the option to delete your account, but Google doesn’t make it easy.

If you are on the fence about Gmail and want to switch to something like Mail.com or Outlook, you’ll probably want to delete that Gmail account once you make the switch. I mean, it holds a ton of information about you and deleting it will make your digital footprint smaller.

The best part is that you can delete all of your Gmail data without interrupting your YouTube, Play Music, or other Google services. After the how-to, we’ll also provide some tips on what to do if you are worried a Gmail account is compromised and what to do before deleting the account.

Here’s how to easily delete your Gmail account

If you are ready to delete your Gmail account, it might be best to download your data before you do so, just in case there is something there you may eventually need. We’ll show you how to do that as well.

Log into your Google account On the left-hand side, click Data & Privacy Find the Data from apps and services you use section Then, in the Download or delete your data section click Delete a Google service On this screen, you can download your data (the box is at the top of the list) or delete services like Gmail Once that is done and you are back on the prior section, select Gmail from the list of options

From there, you’ll need to select another email address you want the confirmation sent to. It cannot be a Gmail address, so keep that in mind.

What to do if you are worried your Gmail account has been compromised

If you are deleting your Gmail account because it has been compromised, there are some steps you should take before going through the deletion process. This could help you pinpoint the problem and, hopefully, keep it from happening again in the future.

For Gmail, you’ll use what is called Security Checkup. This is a feature that comes with your Google account and lets you look deep into the account. Typically, this isn’t something you ever really need to look at, but if you find yourself getting hacked, then maybe it deserves a look.

It’s also used to see information about your account, including recent payments and more.

How to access your Google Security Checkup feature

To access the feature, follow the steps below:

Log into your Google account Navigate to the Security option on the left side Near the top, you’ll find section that mentions Security Checkup Click that and read through the different sections

You can also navigate directly there by following this link.

In this section of Google’s tools, you’ll be able to see the different devices used to connect to your Google account. If you use Google Pay for making purchases, you can also review all of your transactions to see if anything looks out of place.

In addition, you can see how and when passwords were used, which could help you pinpoint the vulnerability in your account.

Sometimes deletion isn’t the answer

In closing, deleting your Gmail account is absolutely something you can do, but think carefully before making the choice. You probably signed up for a ton of services using that address (if it is your main email address). Transferring all of that stuff will be a huge undertaking.

You can always declutter your Gmail Inbox with the Archive feature if you feel like your email is getting out of control. Also, if you are worried about the data that Google has on you, you have options there, as well.

