Microsoft Office is rebranding to Microsoft 365

Microsoft Office has been a staple of Windows computers for decades, housing popular apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Now, Microsoft is shaking things up by rebranding Microsoft Office to Microsoft 365.

The new branding was initially spotted by The Verge and confirmed by a FAQ page on Microsoft’s website.

As noted by the publication, this rebranding began a couple of years ago. Microsoft changed the name of the subscription that unlocks these apps from Office 365 to Microsoft 365 back in 2020.

And now, the company is ready to make the Microsoft 365 leap entirely.

“In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon, a new look, and even more features,” reads a Microsoft FAQ.

This doesn’t necessarily mean any changes are coming to the existing apps. It’s simply a rebranding that comes with a new name and logo and a few additional features.

The first change that we will begin to see is coming to Office.com. Microsoft is rebranding Office.com to fit the new Microsoft 365 name in November.

Old logo vs new logo (Image: KnowTechie)

After that, Microsoft plans on changing the branding around the Office app on Windows, Android, and iOS. That change is coming a little later, in January.

In addition to the standard Office apps, Microsoft 365 will include Microsoft Teams, Stream, Clipchamp, and the company’s new Designer app.

With all the apps organized in one place, this should hopefully make it easier to organize all of your Microsoft content across mobile and computer.

For those who already subscribe to Microsoft Office in one way or another, there will be no real change when the rebranding occurs. Your subscription will stay the same, but you’ll start to see the new branding.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.