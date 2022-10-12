Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2+ is stuffed with new hardware

Microsoft refreshed the Surface Studio 2 today, bringing new internals to the all-in-one desktop PC. Powered by newer hardware, it is now known as the Surface Studio 2+.

The previous device was released four years ago. Microsoft didn’t change the design this time, opting to modernize the hardware it runs on and add some new ports.

The biggest draw of the all-in-one is the flexible hinge, which easily repositions the screen for your needs. Microsoft didn’t do anything to that, so read on to find out what they improved.

All of the Surface Studio 2+ improvements are under the surface

The Surface Studio 2+ is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. It has 32GB of system RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive.

The display is still a 28-inch Pixel Sense panel with a 4500 x 3000 resolution at a 3:2 ratio. What has changed on the screen is that it now supports Dolby Vision with compatible content.

The screen is also pressure sensitive and works with the Surface Pen.

You now get modern connectivity options, with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The 1080p webcam is the same, but it now has a pair of far-field Studio mics and Dolby Atmos speakers.

Microsoft has also changed the port configuration on the base. It used to have four USB-A ports, 1 USB-C, and an SD card reader.

Now you get three USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A 3.1 ports, a headphone jack, and Gigabit Ethernet.

The Surface Studio 2+ also works with the Surface Dial, but you’ll have to purchase that separately for $99.99.

You can preorder the Surface Studio 2+ from Microsoft, starting from $4,499.99. Retail availability is October 25.

