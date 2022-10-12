Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 lets you pick from two different processors

Microsoft continues to improve and evolve its Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablet. This year, the company is giving users a choice between two different processors for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

Your choices include Intel’s latest 12th-gen processor, a huge improvement over the surface 8’s processor options. Or you could go with Microsoft’s own SQ 3 Arm chip.

The difference between the two comes down to internet connection options. With Intel’s 12th-gen processor, the Surface 9 Pro will only be able to connect to the internet via WiFi.

However, if you go with the SQ 3 Arm chip, you’ll have cellular 5G capabilities on your Surface 9 Pro, making it much more versatile.

Of course, this comes with a tradeoff. Intel’s processors are more established and work seamlessly with Windows. The SQ chips, on the other hand, have had a history of not playing well with some Windows apps.

In addition to the new processor upgrades, the Surface Pro 9 features a few additional improvements over its predecessor.

The 1080P webcam has been improved, and you have more colors to choose from, including Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, and Graphite.

Image: Microsoft

When it comes to price, there’s a lot of variation between different versions. The tablet with a base-level, Intel i5 12th-generation processor starts at $999 with 128GB of storage.

The 5G equipped model with the SQ 3 Arm processor starts at $1,300 with similar specs. You can preorder the new Surface Pro 9 starting today, and they will begin shipping on October 25.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: