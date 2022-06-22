T-Mobile is once again the 5G leader in the US

5G coverage continues to improve in the US, but a new report claims that there is a clear winner in both speed and reliability. According to PCMag, T-Mobile has the best 5G network in the US.

Researchers from PCMag drove around the country (over 10,000 miles) to monitor 5G coverage from T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T. The testers focused on 30 major cities and six rural areas around the US.

In 18 out of 30 cities, T-Mobile displayed the best 5G performance out of the three carriers. Verizon had the best performance in eight cities, with AT&T trailing at four cities.

Image: PCMag

The chart above details some of the things researchers recorded during their testing. Verizon managed to reach the highest overall download speeds (3891.1 Mbps), while T-Mobile maintained the best average speeds at 264.4 Mbps.

On the upload side, Verizon once again hit the top speeds, but T-Mobile’s consistent speeds helped push it to be considered the number one 5G network by PCMag.

5G coverage continues to improve in the US and around the world. It will be interesting to see where all of the major carriers land once the dust settles.

Will T-Mobile be able to maintain its dominance, or will AT&T pull out an underdog victory in the long run?

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: