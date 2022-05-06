How to try T-Mobile’s 5G home internet for free

Over the last couple of years, T-Mobile has been trying to break into the home internet game with its growing 5G network. And now the company is giving people the chance to try out its 5G home internet for free.

Yes, you read that correctly. Users who are interested in trying out T-Mobile’s 5G home internet now have the opportunity to try it out free for 15 days.

This is a really nice feature for T-Mobile to add to its emerging home internet service. The inherent risk with cellular internet is that it relies on the signal strength at your house. With T-Mobile’s trial, you can check your home signal risk-free to make sure it’s strong enough.

Of course, T-Mobile’s 5G network can’t quite compete with some of the wired, cable connections that many of us are used to. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not worth considering. It offers speeds from 33 to 182 Mbps, which is already an improvement over reported speeds earlier this year.

Additionally, T-mobile home internet is relatively affordable, with a flat fee of just $50 per month. There are no equipment fees or contracts so you can cancel at any time. And the plan is unlimited so there are no data caps that you need to worry about.

How to try T-Mobile’s home internet for free

If you’re interested in making the switch over to 5G home internet, you might want to take advantage of the free trial period that T-Mobile offers. This way, you can make sure the service has a strong enough signal in your home to replace the service that you already have.

Start by heading to this T-Mobile link to check if the service is available in your area. The service is currently available in 40 million homes, but you’ll need to make sure yours is one of them.

After confirming availability, simply submit the information required on the screen. You’ll be prompted to enter your email address and phone number. Then, a T-Mobile representative will contact you to start the sign-up process.

You will have to create an account and enter your billing information. But if you decide to not use the service after the 15-day trial, T-Mobile will refund any initial charges.

After that, the company will send you a gateway (shown below) that doubles as your WiFi router. You simply plug the gateway in and follow T-Mobile’s setup instructions and you’re good to go. You might want to move the gateway around your home to find the best possible signal location.

Then all you need to do is test it out. If you decide that T-Mobile’s 5G home service meets your standards, you can continue to use it past the 15 days as a paid service. T-Mobile will even reimburse you up to $500 if you have to pay an early termination fee on your other internet service.

But if the service doesn’t fit your needs, there’s still no need to worry. Just contact T-Mobile support at 844-839-5057 to cancel the service before the 15 days are up. After that, send the gateway back to the company and you won’t have to worry about any future charges.

Risk-free trial for a new internet option

This is a really nice promotion from T-Mobile. Companies have been working on 5G home internet for a couple of years now. But users have always been skeptical concerning the signal strength of wireless, cellular internet.

But now, you can try out the service for yourself to see just how good the signal strength really is. And you don’t have to worry about paying a bunch of money for a service that might not even work.

And if you do decide that T-Mobile’s 5G home internet is sufficient for your needs, it could end up saving you some money. The service costs $50 per month with no contracts and no equipment fees. That price point is a little more appealing than some of the cable options that are currently available.

Again, head to this service compatibility page to see if T-Mobile home internet is available in your area. From there, you can start the process to begin your free trial and maybe switch over your home internet for good.

