Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras

Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot.

Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.

The Galaxy A23 5G has a 6.6-inch, 1080 x 2048 resolution IPS display with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and power efficiency.

The US version has the Snapdragon 695 processor, an upgrade from the Snapdragon 680 that other markets use.

Image: KnowTechie

$299.99 gets you 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. Samsung added many RAM and storage options for a midrange device. You can get 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of memory, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

All options have a microSD card slot to expand your storage capacity. It runs Samsung’s One UI 4.1 on top of Android 12 and has a 5,000 mAh battery. You also get 25W fast charging, but the included charger is only 15W.

Image: KnowTechie

A single 8-megapixel selfie camera joins three rear cameras. That trio comprises a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera.

Samsung hasn’t mentioned how many years of software updates the Galaxy A23 will get. Its flagship devices get three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. Lower your expectations for ongoing support, to match the lower price tag.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy A23 starting from $299.99 from Samsung.com, AT&T, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.