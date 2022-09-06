Samsung’s old foldables and watches are getting new features

Samsung has started to roll out tons of new features to its older lineups of Galaxy foldables and smartwatches. These features were previously exclusive to the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Watch 5.

Announced in a post on Samsung’s website, the company has begun to roll out its latest One UI versions to its older devices. Previously, only the company’s newest foldables and smartwatches featured the latest update.

One UI 4.1.1 is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 gradually, starting this week. It’s also coming to the Z Fold 2, as well as the original Z Flip and Z Fold, in the future.

On the smartwatch side of things, Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will be getting the latest One UI Watch 4.5 update.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 users are getting their own, separate software updates later. Those will be coming sometime in late September.

These updates will bring tons of new features to older Samsung Galaxy devices. Galaxy Z Fold phones will get expanded camera features like rear-cam selfies.

They’ll also get access to the Taskbar and multi-window for better multitasking.

Older Z Flip users get an expanded cover screen, letting you make calls, reply to texts, and much more without even opening the phone.

Finally, older Galaxy watch users get tons of new customizations and watch faces. Plus, the Samsung Health Monitor app is making its way to older Galaxy Watches with blood pressure and ECG monitoring.

This is good news for older Samsung Galaxy foldable and smartwatch owners. Obsolescence is pretty inevitable with electronics, especially for companies that release a new version of their products every year.

But it’s nice to see that Samsung is working to keep its older devices up to date with its newer stuff, at least on the software side of things.

