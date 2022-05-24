Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 finally gets Google Assistant

Galaxy Watch 4 owners can now use Google Assistant. Google Assistant support comes nearly a year after the smartwatch was released, with Bixby being the only available voice assistant prior to this.

Samsung says that users in ten different countries, including the US, UK, Australia, and Japan are getting the ability to install the new voice assistant. Seven languages will be supported, including regional variations like US English and Australian English.

To get it, you’ll have to download a separate Assistant app, which will show up in the Google Play > My apps list. Once you’ve finished the setup, you won’t have to say any activation words to get Google Assistant to respond.

That’s cool and makes more sense for the type of quick answers you’ll want when using your smartwatch.

The interesting thing to note here is that the Google Assistant UI in the video above isn’t the UI that Google showed off on the Pixel Watch teaser.

Digital Trends first noticed the discrepancy. It made them question if the experience on the Galaxy Watch 4 is “watered-down.”

Samsung owners will still have to wait for other Watch 4 features. These include a new Spotify integration for Assistant, and “even more of Google apps and services” being optimized for Galaxy Watches.

Is Google limiting things to make the Pixel Watch more attractive? Could Samsung have asked for a less-capable Assistant, so its own Bixby assistant looks better? To find out, we’ll have to wait for the Pixel Watch this fall.

The Assistant app for the Galaxy Watch 4 is rolling out now, so check your Google Play app list. You can also search for it on the Play Store that’s on your Watch 4.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.