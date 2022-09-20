When does the Pixel Watch come out?

Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, has been talked about for years. The last year ramped up the leaks, but we still don’t know when the Pixel Watch is coming out.

We know this is the first Google wearable made for consumer use. Note we don’t include Google Glass as the first because that was more of an extended tech demo than an actual product.

Over the past year, we’ve seen prototypes of the Pixel Watch. That’s how we know it’s circular, domed, and features a tactile crown. Additionally, we know it’s made with stainless steel, so it should be pretty rugged.

On the other hand, we don’t know for sure when Google will release it.

Image: Jon Prosser

So, when is Google releasing the Pixel Watch?

Short answer: Shortly after October 6.

Google has set its next ‘Made by Google‘ event as October 6. We know the company will announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the event.

We also know that Google will unveil the Pixel Watch. How? Google told us at Google I/O 2022 back in May.

That said, there’s still a lot about the Pixel Watch that we don’t know. We think it won’t work with iPhones, but maybe it will.

Will it work with other phones outside of Google’s ecosystem? Will you need a Google account to use it?

Image: Google

Again, there are a lot of questions here we don’t have the answer to. Thankfully, October 6 is right around the corner.

On top of that, we don’t know when it will be available for retail. Just because a company announces something, it doesn’t mean it will be readily available.

Thankfully, it’s pretty common for mobile devices to have a week or so between announcement and availability.

Google’s Pixel 6 followed this trend last year, so we expect to see retail sales of the Pixel Watch around October 13. We’ll find out in a few weeks if we were right.

