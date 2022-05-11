Google shares a first look at the upcoming Pixel Watch

The Google I/O developer conference is underway and the company continues to drop announcements, including a preview of the upcoming Pixel Watch. The watch may be Google’s worst-kept secret in recent years, but we finally got an official reveal.

The Pixel Watch will arrive this fall alongside the upcoming Pixel 7. It features a circular dome design with a “tactile” crown. It’s made with all-recycled stainless steel and has customizable bands that you can switch out easily.

The watch will run on a new and improved version of the WearOS 3 operating system. It will feature a refreshed UI that features better navigation and notifications, as well as a handful of other improvements.

You’ll also be able to use the Pixel Watch with Google Maps and the upcoming Google Wallet without even having your phone present.

#GooglePixelWatch with @Fitbit means:*



⏱ Fitness tracking with Active Zone Minutes**

💪 Stats, progress, & personal fitness goals

🫀 Continuous heart rate tracking**

💤 Sleep tracking & more

—all at your fingertips.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/dg6DBskXrz — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

And of course, Google will integrate the Pixel Watch with several Fitbit features (Google bought Fitbit back in 2019).

This integration will help users maintain their health, with fitness goals and activity tracking. Additionally, it’ll feature heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and many more health and fitness features found in Fitbit devices.

Google’s Pixel Watch will release alongside the Pixel 7 later this year. In fact, Google is gearing up for a release in the fall. And we’ll likely learn a lot more about the upcoming wearable in the coming months.

