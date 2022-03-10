If you are an avid Peloton user and also in the Apple ecosystem, then good news, all of your Peloton machines now work with Apple Watch. The feature was announced today and is now rolling out.

Announced in a Peloton blog post, your Apple Watch can now track performance on the Bike, Bike+, or Tread. Additionally, workouts from the Peloton app can also be tracked with your Apple Watch.

For health-conscious users, this new integration will be a great way to monitor workouts and keep up with the health features already available on the Apple Watch.

It is not an out-of-the-box solution, however, and does require a bit of setup. First, you’ll need to get the Peloton app on your Apple Watch. Then, you’ll go to the Peloton app’s settings. Select Apple Watch>Set Up>Connect to Health App.

Image: KnowTechie

Then, in the Health app on your iPhone, you’ll need to make sure to Turn On All. That gives Peloton access to health monitoring features. Finally, you’ll get an alert on your Apple Watch asking for notification permissions. Tap Allow.

It’s a shame it is a multi-step process to set up, but once it is set up you are good to go. When you start a new workout on your machine, you’ll get a notification on your Apple Watch alerting you of a new workout session.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: