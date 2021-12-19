Will the AirPods Pro 2 feature fitness tracking?

It’s been more than two years since Apple released its AirPods Pro, featuring Active Noise Cancelling and spatial audio. While those earbuds continue to sell and receive great reviews, speculation leads us to believe that Apple is gearing up for a release of the next version, the AirPods Pro 2.

Revelations from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple will likely be releasing the AirPods Pro 2 sometime during the end of 2022. It also looks like the earbuds are receiving a significant design change, possibly losing the iconic stem that hangs down from your ears.

But what other kind of features can we expect from the new earbuds? One feature that is noticeably missing from the original AirPods Pro is fitness tracking. Could we expect to see some kind of fitness tracking with the AirPods Pro 2?

Will the AirPods Pro 2 have fitness tracking?

Short answer: Yes, probably

From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like the next version of the AirPods Pro will, indeed, feature some sort of fitness tracking. Ming-Chi Kuo revealed the possible updated design for the earbuds in late 2021, and they seem to also feature new sensors designed specifically for fitness tracking.

Now, this is all just speculation. Apple hasn’t even announced anything about the possible AirPods Pro 2 yet. But Kuo is a well-known analyst who is usually pretty spot on about anything Apple-related.

What do you think? Apple already has fitness tracking available on Apple Watch devices, so do you think the company will also add the feature to its next AirPods Pro? Let us know what you think down below.

