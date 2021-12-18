What will Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 look like?

It’s been a couple of years now since Apple first launched the AirPods Pro. That means they’re about due a major refresh, and 2022 looks to be the year. Will Apple keep the same design for the AirPods Pro 2, or will they get a huge change?

Sure, we got a MagSafe-compatible case in 2021, but that’s more of a convenience upgrade. Thanks to some reliable leakers, we might have a handle on how the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will look.

So, what are the AirPods Pro 2 going to look like?

Short answer: They could lose the ‘stems’

The first upgrade for the AirPods Pro since its release in 2019 might completely change the design. You’ve already seen how it might go, as the Beats Studio Buds are very similar.

Yes, that means the ‘stems’ could disappear on the next AirPods Pro. We’re not quite sure what that means for touch control; as the stems have the Apple Force Sensor that handles media playback and calling Siri.

Image: KnowTechie

Japanese blog Macotakara says the charging case is also getting a redesign. It’s going to be similar to the size of the new AirPods 3. Maybe that means the case will also be waterproof, as the AirPods 3 is the only waterproof charging case that Apple makes.

