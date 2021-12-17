Will AirPods Pro 2 get longer battery life?

Apple released the AirPods Pro two years ago, which makes them on track for a generational upgrade in 2022. Among possible other improvements, you might be wondering if the AirPods Pro 2 will have longer battery life.

Battery technology has improved drastically, even in the last two years. Faster charging methods, better versions of lithium or graphite technology, and other advancements have combined to make our devices last longer than ever.

With the new AirPods Pro 2 coming next year, will Apple stick to its current tech or will the company introduce new features that improve the battery life?

So, will AirPods Pro 2 come with improved battery life?

Short answer: Most likely, but nothing is confirmed.

Apple hasn’t said anything at all about specifications for the AirPods Pro 2 yet. We don’t expect to hear the battery capacity once the specs are announced, as Apple prefers to talk in battery life and not mAh. What we do know is that the AirPods 3 have better battery life than both the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro.

It’s probably a safe bet to say the AirPods Pro 2 will get a similar improvement to battery life. There’s a lot Apple can do to achieve this, including new, power-sipping chips, different battery materials, and other design tweaks.

Apple might have popularized the true wireless headphone product category, but it’s falling behind the pack. Better battery life on the new AirPods Pro 2 is a must to retake their crown.

