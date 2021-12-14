Do you know how to update your AirPods firmware?

Everything nowadays is essentially a computer running its own operating system, including your AirPods. That means you might have to update your AirPods firmware every once in a while. Whether that’s for new features or bug fixes, you might be wondering how to trigger that update.

This article might have been served to you while you were searching how to update your AirPods, or AirPods Pro, or even your AirPods Max. Maybe you have an older pair of AirPods or the latest 3rd generation. Whatever version you have, you have questions, and we’ll try to answer them.

The simple answer here is that you can’t manually update your AirPods, no matter which version they are. It’s not a question of compatibility, but one of trust. Trust between Apple and, well, anyone.

See, Apple does have a manual update tool for AirPods Pro firmware, but it’s internal only so only Apple-approved technicians can access it.

If you’re not an Apple-approved technician, here’s how you can try to update your AirPods’ firmware.

How to (possibly) speed up your AirPods automatically updating

Yes, we know you can’t manually do it (unless you’re a licensed repair technician) but this might help things along. It’s a little thing we like to call The AirPods Shuffle. Remove your AirPods from their case and connect them to your iPhone Open up any music streaming app and do a little shimmy to your favorite track. (This won’t help with the firmware update, but you might as well do something while your AirPods are active) Put them back into the case, then plug the case into a charging cable Now plug your iPhone into its charger Go make a coffee, you’ll need to wait Drink your coffee while pondering the futility of existence (and the futility of trying to trigger a firmware update) Realize you’re wasting your day away, and go do something productive. Your AirPods will happily update themselves when Apple deems it necessary.

Yes, the only thing you really can do to trigger a firmware update on your AirPods is to wait. Can we suggest some meditation podcasts on Apple Music to listen to while you wait?

They won’t help you get a firmware update, either, but they’ll teach you how to be okay with waiting and that’s invaluable.

