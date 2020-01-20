A recent firmware update completely obliterated AirPods Pro’s noise-canceling feature

If you own AirPods Pros, you might have noticed that a recent update broke your expensive headphone’s noise-canceling feature. The culprit? The latest firmware update, which appears to have improved the sound reproduction while having a detrimental effect on your precious noise canceling.

I mean, if you wanted mediocre sound without noise canceling, you would have bought the normal AirPods in the first place, right?

Apple has pulled the latest firmware update (2C54) after users started complaining about the Active Noise Canceling (ANC) of their AirPods Pros being broken. If your pair has already updated, you’ll just have to sit tight until Apple pushes a firmware that fixes the issue, there’s no way to roll back to the prior version.

The main trouble is that the noise-canceling of lower frequencies is drastically reduced. That means the main sources of noise on your commute won’t be blocked as well as before, like train or bus noises.

You can check your AirPods firmware version by connecting them to your iPhone, opening Settings, scrolling to the General section, and tapping on About. From there, scroll way down until you see the name of your AirPods. Tapping on that section will show you your current firmware version.

Hopefully, Apple will fix the issue and push out a new firmware update quickly. Maybe a future update could include the ability to tweak the ANC to your tastes, with different levels of strength working with the existing automatic ANC.

