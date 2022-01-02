How to connect two AirPods to one phone

When it comes to connecting two pairs of AirPods to an iPhone, Apple doesn’t limit your ability. If you have a second set of ears or want to share a song with someone else, pairing multiple AirPods to one device may be useful.

Luckily, Apple’s iOS software has all the right features to make the magic happen.

The procedure isn’t complicated but does involve quite a few steps. Let’s run through the process of connecting two pairs of AirPods to one phone.

Connect two pairs of AirPods to one device

The short explanation of the process goes like this: connect your AirPods and then use AirPlay to send audio to both sets. In reality, it’s that simple, but sometimes we get lost along the way.

If you’d prefer to know the step-by-step procedure, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s the process for connecting two pairs of AirPods to one iPhone:

Navigate to Settings > Bluetooth and ensure that Bluetooth is switched on Open your first AirPods case to pair them Tap Connect when the AirPods appear on screen Check that the AirPods are showing as Connected in your Bluetooth device list While playing audio, swipe down from the top right corner of the screen to open the Control Center Tap the AirPlay icon Open the case of your second pair of AirPods and tap Share Audio to connect the new set

From the Control Center, you can deselect a pair of earbuds when you want to disconnect them. Also, you should keep each set within Bluetooth range of your device to avoid losing the connection.

Do you need to connect two pairs of AirPods?

Situations where you would need to pair two sets of AirPods aren’t common, but they do occasionally arise.

If you do connect to someone else’s earphones, you should remember to disconnect them when you’re done. You wouldn’t want someone to accidentally discover your questionable taste in music.

