How to make AirPods and AirPods Pro louder

AirPods have been out since 2016 and millions of users enjoy using the wireless earbuds. Some of the most useful tips that you can learn about your Apple Airpods are the various ways to make the AirPods and AirPods Pro louder.

Maybe you’re on an important phone call, but the ambient noise is interrupting the conversation. You’ll need to know how to turn that volume up. Alternatively, you might want to listen to your favorite song at a louder volume. But how can make your Apple AirPods louder?

In this article, we demonstrate how you can make AirPods louder using conventional methods. We’ll also show you how to enhance your AirPod experience by adjusting the settings to optimize your earbuds.

Using volume controls on your app

Using the volume in an app is one of the most straightforward options to increase the volume on your AirPods or AirPods Pro. It’s especially easy when listening to a podcast, music, or watching a video on a specific app. You can simply use the app’s volume slider to make the volume louder in your earbuds.

If your device is equipped with touchscreen technology, you can increase the volume with your finger. But if you’re using your AirPods or AirPods pro with a MacBook, which doesn’t have a touchscreen, you will need to turn up the volume using your mouse.

Siri voice command

Sometimes, even maxing out the volume on your app doesn’t do quite enough. In this case, you can try the Siri voice command. Fortunately, one of the earbuds’ features is the ability to command Siri whenever you want.

Using Siri and not your hands is easier for people on the move as they can make AirPods and AirPods Pro louder without pulling out their phone, unlocking it, opening the app, and finally turning the volume up.

However, there is a trick to commanding Siri to turn up the volume. Depending on the model of your AirPods or AirPods Pro, you have three different options. Here’s how you can command Siri using the various AirPod models (AirPods 1, 2, and AirPods Pro or AirPods 3).

AirPods Pro or AirPods 3

The default mode for AirPods Pro or AirPods 3 is that Siri is always on standby mode, waiting for your command. Unless you have temporarily deactivated this feature, you should be able to activate Siri relatively easily.

All you have to do is say the sentence “Hey Siri, turn up the volume” when the earbuds are active. Alternatively, you can customize the AirPod sensors to do different tasks on a specific tap, double-tap, or long-press in order to make Siri increase the volume.

AirPods 2

Customization options in AirPods 2 are a bit more limited than AirPods 3. Nevertheless, it is possible to say “Hey Siri” while using the earbuds. Another option is to go into Settings and enable Siri to respond to a double-tap on one of the earbuds.

AirPods 1

For AirPods 1, you first have to double-tap one of your AirPods to activate Siri. Then, you can say, “Hey Siri, increase volume.” You’ll want to be careful, as the volume sometimes is raised far too much, which could end up hurting your ears.

It is better to use percentages to avoid this problem. For example, you can say something like “Raise the volume by 30%.” That way, you won’t damage your ears, and you can still ask Siri for more if that’s not quite enough.

Using the volume buttons on your device

Most mobile devices, including iPhones, have two volume buttons on the side. If you don’t want to go into the app and increase the volume for any reason, just use the volume buttons without unlocking your screen.

Volume buttons are available on other devices like Apple Watch or the AirPods Max. The AirPods Max features a Digital Crown that you can use to change the volume right there on the headset.

Noise cancelation and transparency modes

We often make AirPods and AirPods Pro louder to better enjoy the content we are listening to or watching.

However, it might cause hearing loss when your ears are constantly exposed to high volume. Instead of increasing the volume, you can use active noise cancelation or transparency mode to enjoy the audio. Unfortunately, these two modes are only available on AirPods Pro.

All background noises will be eliminated using the noise cancelation mode, so you don’t need to keep increasing the volume. But what about transparency mode? How does it help you?

The function of transparency mode has to do with environmental safety. It will let some sound in so that you can hear in case an accident happens around you or somebody is calling you, etc. It gives you some of the benefits of active noise canceling without completely cutting you off from the world around you.

Tips and tricks for AirPods volume

In addition to the aforementioned options, you can still dig into the details of how to make AirPods and AirPods Pro louder. The following tips and tricks will help you understand the reasons why your AirPods or AirPods Pro are so quiet.

Low Power Mode

When the battery power level is low, your iPhone will go to the Low Power mode. As a result, some functions might be temporally interrupted. Therefore, your phone might deliberately decrease sound to save energy.

Volume Limit setting

Because high volume levels can potentially harm your ears, sometimes, your iPhone will limit the volume by default, so you cannot increase the volume on AirPods or AirPods Pro anymore. This setting might be automatically activated in your region. So, if it bothers you, just turn it off.

Cleaning your AirPods or AirPods Pro

Even minor, unnoticeable issues such as grime and earwax in your AirPods or AirPods Pro might cause issues with your earbuds’ sound level. You’ll want to clean your AirPods regularly, but avoid using potentially harmful chemical detergents! A clean cotton swab with some alcohol on it does the job.

Final thoughts

AirPods and AirPod Pros are excellent high-tech devices because there are often many ways to deal with a particular issue. For example, you change the volume of your AirPods or AirPods Pro in several ways.

This article covers just about every way that you can change the volume of your AirPods, including some troubleshooting options. Hopefully, you’ve learned everything you need to know about adjusting the volume in your Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.

