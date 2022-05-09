If you own a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro, you’re probably familiar with their long battery life. That said, if you plan on going for a run or want to use them to listen to music, you need to know how to check your AirPods battery level.

We’ll show you the quick ways to check your battery life on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. That way, you’ll know how much of the 4.5 hours of your AirPods or 6 hours of your AirPods Pro battery life you’ve got left in the tank.

As a bonus, most of these methods also show you how much charge is left in the case.

How to check your AirPods battery life across Apple devices

Whichever Apple device you’ve got your AirPods connected to, we’ll show you how to check the battery levels.

How to check your AirPods battery life on iPhone and iPad

Image: KnowTechie

On your iPhone or iPad you’ve got three options for checking AirPods battery life:

Hold the AirPods case near your iPhone or iPad, then flip the case open. You’ll see an animated pop-up of your AirPods and their case.

Add one of the three battery widgets to your Home Screen or a different screen. You’ll need at least one AirPod in the case to see the case’s battery percentage.

Tap the AirPlay icon (the square with the triangle). It can be located in the Control Center, audio apps, or your Lock Screen. You will see your AirPods battery percentage if they’re connected to your iPhone or iPad.

Now you know how to find out the battery percentage on your iPhone or iPad. Let’s go through the rest of the Apple devices.

How to check your AirPods battery life on Mac

Image: KnowTechie

On your Mac, it’s quick to check the battery level of your AirPods:

Make sure your AirPods are connected, then flip up the case while near the Mac

Click the Bluetooth icon at the top right corner

You’ll get a drop-down that will show your AirPods battery levels. To see the charge left in the case, have at least one AirPod in the case while the lid is open.

How to check the AirPods battery on Apple Watch

Image: Unsplash

Finally, you can check your AirPods battery life directly from your Apple Watch:

Connect your AirPods to your Apple Watch

Swipe up from the bottom edge to open Control Center

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the battery percent icon

That will show you the battery life of your Apple Watch at the top, then your AirPods, and the reserve in your AirPods Case.

This method will also show the battery life of your AirPods if they’re connected to your iPhone, instead of to your Apple Watch.

Other options

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re unable to get to your other devices, or can’t reach them, you’ve still got some options.

Siri: This provides a hands-free way of checking the battery. Say “Siri, AirPods battery?” and she’ll tell you all you want to know.

Case LED: Okay, this doesn’t exactly give you exact amounts, but it still works. While your AirPods are in the case, flip the lid open. The LED will be green if your AirPods are fully charged.

When the AirPods aren’t in the case, that LED shows the charge status of the case. Green is fully charged; Amber is less than one full charge remaining.

AirPods battery tone: Each individual AirPod will play a tone when it gets to 10-percent battery life, and then another tone before it completely runs out of juice.

Now you know everything you need to know about keeping informed on the battery level of your AirPods. If you find your battery is draining faster than you think it should, it’s time to contact Apple Support.

