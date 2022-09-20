How to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone

The Apple Watch is best used as an additional display for notifications and messages on your wrist. But in some cases, you may want to see your Apple Watch screen on your iPhone, and now you can.

As part of the recent iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 updates, Apple Watch owners can now mirror their Watch screens onto their iPhones.

As long as the devices have the latest updates and are within Bluetooth range, you can mirror your Watch screen over to your iPhone.

This is a pretty sweet feature. You can check your Apple Watch on the charger in another room. Alternatively, it’s a great option for users with difficulty interacting with the small display.

Even the biggest Apple Watch, the new Apple Watch Ultra, only has a 49mm display. But when you mirror it onto your iPhone, it can be much larger.

How to mirror your Apple Watch on your iPhone

iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 brought a lot of new features to these products, and some aren’t as easy to find as others. But if you want to mirror your Watch to your iPhone, here’s how to do it. Open the Settings app and choose Accessibility. Find the Apple Watch Mirroring toggle under the Physical and Motor section. Toggle that option, and a window with a simulated Apple Watch face will appear. Then, you can connect your Apple Watch and control it directly from this window.

From here, your Apple Watch controls your iPhone as it does by itself. You swipe and tap, just like you do on the Watch itself. The only difference is you can’t use the Crown to navigate like you can the physical one.

This is a great new feature with WatchOS 9 and iOS 16. Anyone who’s ever wanted to control their Apple Watch from the convenience of their iPhone can now do so in just a couple of quick steps.

