Smartwatches are great for gathering health and fitness data and helping us live healthier lifestyles. But do we need our Apple Watches ordering us to stand every hour?

It’s no secret that sitting for long periods of time is bad for our health. No one disputes that nowadays.

However, having a snarky little gadget remind us that our sedentary jobs and hobbies are slowly killing us isn’t great for morale. Luckily, you can disable the feature if you’d rather decide when you should stand.

Are you tired of your gadgets telling you how to live your life? Let’s discuss how to turn off Apple Watch stand notifications.

How to turn off ‘time to stand’ notifications on Apple Watch

If you are ready to take control of your standing times, we’ll walk you through the process of turning stand notifications off: Press the Digital Crown and tap Settings Scroll down and select Activity Toggle off Stand Reminders

That’s it. Once you’ve switched the setting off, your Apple Watch will stop judging you for sitting. You can, of course, reenable the feature in the same place at any time.

Switch off time to stand notifications using iPhone

Here’s how to disable ‘time to stand’ notifications in the iOS Watch app:

Launch the Watch app and select My Watch

Image: KnowTechie

Go to Activity

Image: KnowTechie

Toggle off Stand Reminders

Image: KnowTechie

And there you have it, you’ve now successfully disabled stand reminders using your iPhone.

What else will our Apple Watches remind us to do?

The time to stand prompt may be useful to those of us who get caught up in our work and lose track of time.

However, instead of having our gadgets tell us when to move, we could just teach ourselves to stop sitting for so long. In fact, this may be what the Apple Watch aims to do.

But if we allow our watches to tell us when to stand, where does it end? How much control do we allow our gadgets to have over our actions? What else will our watches start ordering us to do?

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: