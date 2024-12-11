Future Apple Watch models may get 5G connectivity

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In an exclusive Bloomberg report, popular journalist Mark Gurman discusses Apple’s plans to switch modem suppliers for the Apple Watch and add 5G connectivity for the first time in history.

Cellular connectivity has been an option feature since the Apple Watch Series 3. However, it never went beyond 4G LTE, even though the smartphone market switched to 5G years ago.

However, according to Mark Gurman, the upcoming Apple Watch models may change that.

Technically, Apple Watches still have Intel inside

As mentioned earlier, the information comes exclusively from Bloomberg.

Gurman is the first to report that Apple plans to replace Intel modems in cellular Apple Watch models with 5G modems from MediaTek. Here’s what he said:

The move to MediaTek will also include support for 5G Redcap, a lower-tier 5G service aimed at internet-connected devices and wearables that typically don’t require fast data connections.

Current Apple Watched use 4G LTE and never moved to the 5G standard, despite Apple switching over the iPhone in 2020.

Interestingly, Apple is also rumored to be switching to its in-house modem from Qualcomm, which the company has been developing for years with the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

The iPhone SE 4 will become the first iPhone to pack Apple’s own 5G modem, and if the rumors are accurate, a new member of the iPhone 17 family, the iPhone 17 Air, will be the next.

That said, we’re unsure about which improvements the new in-house 5G modem will bring.

In the case of the Apple Watch, the new MediaTek modem will bring 5G connectivity for the first time to Apple’s smartwatches.

