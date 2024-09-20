Apple could have its in-house 5G modem and Wi-Fi chip in 2025

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Over the years, Apple has worked hard to develop its in-house 5G modem and Wi-Fi chips, and it looks like we have finally reached the point where we will see the fruits of those investments.

According to a new report from Digitimes, Apple is targeting to debut its new Wi-Fi chips on at least one iPad in 2025, while the iPhone SE 4 will get the new 5G modem.

Apple is finally ready to debut its long-awaited 5G and Wi-Fi chips in 2025

The Digitimes report contains details of Apple’s ambitions for new iPhones and iPads in 2025. On the topic of Apple’s in-house 5G modem, it says,

Apple is poised to equip iPhones with its self-developed 5G modem by 2025. The latest iPhone SE is expected to be the first recipient, potentially arriving as early as the first half of 2025, followed by select models of the iPhone 17 series in the second half of the year.

Apple’s in-house 5G modem report lines up with Ming-Chi Kuo’s previous prediction that the iPhone SE 4 and the iPhone 17 will sport Apple’s new modem.

The modem will then be used in more Apple products in a couple of years, likely with the goal to replace Qualcomm chips altogether. Meanwhile, the report says the following about Apple’s Wi-Fi chip.

Insiders from Apple’s supply chain suggest that the company may introduce its in-house Wi-Fi chip in new iPads in 2025. Alternatively, Apple might choose to debut it in certain iPhone 18 models in 2026.

Interestingly, this is the first time we received a timeline for Apple’s Wi-Fi chip. However, the benefits that Apple will gain from its homegrown connectivity tech are unclear.

Apple invested years into this project, so it should be more than just a cost-saving measure.

