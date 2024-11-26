iPhone 17 Air will have a 0.19-0.23 inch thin aluminum body

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is reportedly developing the iPhone 17 Air, a new ultra-slim smartphone that is stirring significant anticipation and presenting substantial engineering challenges.

A new report for The Information highlights the issues Apple is facing and the potential compromises required to achieve this slim design.

As per the report, the prototypes for the iPhone 17 Air measure 5-6mm thick (0.19-0.23 inch), a dramatic reduction compared to the 7.8mm (0.3-inch) iPhone 16.

This extreme thinness will create several design challenges.

iPhone 17 Air’s slim design could be a headache for Apple

The device’s thinness makes it difficult to fit a physical SIM card tray. Apple could rely on eSIMs in the US, but this solution isn’t viable in China, where regulators haven’t approved smartphones using eSIM technology.

Failure to address this issue could jeopardize Apple’s access to the massive Chinese market, as the iPhone 17 Air wouldn’t work in the country.

Moreover, the slim design with reduced internal space would also complicate fitting a battery and thermal management materials, potentially affecting the device’s performance and battery life.

The report also mentions that Apple may abandon the stainless steel and titanium it currently uses with iPhones.

The iPhone 17 Air could feature an aluminum frame with an aluminum camera bump, while the rest of the back panel remains glass to support wireless charging.

Besides this, the device might have only one speaker located in the earpiece instead of the usual dual-speaker system (earpiece and bottom speaker) due to insufficient space at the device’s bottom for a second speaker.

The report also suggests that Apple could use its in-house 5G modem, which is reportedly smaller and more power-efficient than Qualcomm’s current modems.

It also highlights that the modem is slightly less reliable in maintaining cellular connectivity than Qualcomm’s technology.

Lastly, it also mentions that the phone may feature a single-camera lens to maintain a slim design.

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to debut next year, potentially replacing the iPhone 17 Plus in Apple’s lineup. If successful, the iPhone 17 Air could be the slimmest device Apple has ever released.

