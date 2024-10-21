A new report details key specs of the iPhone 17 Slim

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The dust is yet to settle on the iPhone 16 series, and we are already hearing rumors about what to expect from the next-gen iPhone lineup. Shortly after the iPhone 16 lineup’s global debut, rumors about the iPhone 17 series started making rounds on the internet.

The latest one details the key specifications of the rumored iPhone 17 Slim model (or iPhone 17 Air) scheduled to releases in September 2025. Let’s see what we can expect from this upcoming iPhone 17 series model.

iPhone 17 Slim rumoured to feature 6.6-inch screen, 8GB RAM, single 48MP camera

A research note from Jeff Puon, an investment bank Haitong International report (Via AppleInsider), suggests the iPhone 17 Slim will feature a 6.6-inch display.

This is in line with what Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young said in May. Apparently, Apple will axe the Plus model in the iPhone 17 series and replace it with the iPhone 17 Slim.

If true, we’ll get a smaller display size, as the current Plus models offer slightly bigger 6.69-inch panels. As the name suggests, the iPhone 17 Slim will be the thinnest variant in the iPhone 17 lineup and feature an aluminum frame.

Moreover, the device will come with a completely new design compared to the current-generation iPhone models.

Besides this, the report also highlights that the phone will feature 8GB RAM and an A19 chip made with TSMC’s same 3nm process used with the A18 Pro chip.

Since it has 8GB RAM and an upgraded chip at the helm, the device will likely support Apple Intelligence. It could also feature an Apple-designed 5G modem.

Moreover, it also suggests that the iPhone 17 Slim will only house a single camera at the back, featuring a 48MP sensor. At the front, there will be a 24MP shooter for selfies and FaceTime calls.

Since the iPhone 17 Slim is still 11 months away from its release, the hardware components of the device are subject to change.

Are you looking forward to the iPhone 17 Slim? Would you pick it over the Pro models? Hit us up below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news