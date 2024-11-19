iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest ever iPhone, reiterates new leak

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

It’s been roughly two months since Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series featuring Apple Intelligence, and we are already getting plenty of leaks regarding the iPhone 17 series.

However, to tell the truth, the iPhone 17 leaks have already been fueling the rumor mill since before the iPhone 16’s launch.

Over the past few weeks, the volume of leaks has even gotten more robust, so much so that we already have a pretty clear picture of the iPhone 17 series at this early stage.

Either way, today’s leak comes from famed Apple analyst Jeff Pu through an investor note reported by 9to5Mac about what to expect from the iPhone 17 lineup.

While the report doesn’t reveal much new information, it does reiterate some details about the iPhone 17 Air’s design.

A smaller Dynamic Island for the iPhone 17 Pro Max

Today’s report from Jeff Pu doesn’t reveal anything new about the iPhone 17’s specifications; it only reiterates what he has revealed in the past, suggesting Apple’s plans haven’t changed.

Regarding the design, Pu says the iPhone 17 models will sport an aluminum design, which is more complex than the iPhone 16 models.

He also said the iPhone 17 Pro Max will introduce a “much narrowed Dynamic Island,” which the rest of the models in the lineup will retain the current design.

Reportedly, the smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be achieved by using “metalens” technology for the proximity sensor, which can shrink the size of the Face ID sensor.

According to a previous report, Apple will not switch to TSMC’s 2nm fabrication process until 2026.

However, Pu states that the A19 and 19 Pro chips will adopt a new N3P fabrication process instead of the N3E process used for last year’s A18 chips, hinting at improved performance and efficiency across the board courtesy of increased transistor density.

iPhone 17 Air design rumors

Regarding the iPhone 17 Air, a recent supply chain rumor on Naver, posted by the account yeux1122, suggested that Apple has hit a technical roadblock, which hinges on the battery.

Previous rumors suggested that next year’s iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone ever, a title currently held by the iPhone 6 at 6.9mm.

However, that report hinted that the iPhone 17 Air’s battery will be 6mm thick. In contrast, today’s report from Jeff Pu suggests that the iPhone 17 Air itself will be 6mm thick.

A curious juncture at the iPhone 17 Air’s rumors. However, Pu further establishes his point by stating “We agreed with the recent chatter of a 6mm thickness ultra-slim design of the iPhone 17 Slim model.”

The analyst further states that Apple will likely make some technical compromises to achieve the super-thin design, so don’t expect the iPhone 17 Air to be a “high-volume model.”

Either way, we are unsure what to expect at this early stage. So, we say, take this information with a grain of salt.

The iPhone 17 lineup is still 10 months away from its announcement, and during that time, Apple’s plan will likely change more than once.

While we hope for a 6mm thick iPhone 17 Air, we are also skeptical about it becoming a reality.

Do you think Apple can make a new thinnest iPhone without kicking off Bendgate 2.0? Would you buy an iPhone 17 Air when it drops? Tell us what you think in the comments below, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

